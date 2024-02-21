Beltrami County Master Gardeners to host Spring Garden Party

Feb. 20—BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host a spring garden party with the doors opening at 7:45 a.m. and the meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

The program will open with Joe Bergeson, third-generation owner of Bergeson Nursery in Fertile, Minn. He will speak about "Roses and Hydrangea for the North" and give tips on selecting the right varieties and how to make them thrive in our northern climate.

Local pollinator expert Bonny Siegford will speak about "Selecting and Growing Native Plants for Beauty and Pollinators." Over ten years ago, Bonny designed a large native plant garden at her home which contains more than 70 varieties of Minnesota's native flowering herbaceous forbs, trees, and shrubs, a release said.

Lastly, Shannon Reyes, current University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener intern for Beltrami County, will speak about "Countertop Gardening," focusing on tips for making the most of gardening in small spaces.

Door prizes will be given and refreshments will be provided, including rolls from Raphael's Bakery and Cafe. The cost is $20 per person.

Register online at

z.umn.edu/SpringGardenParty.

Those unable to register online can call

(218) 444-7916

and leave a message.

No refunds will be given unless the event is canceled.