Beltrami County residents receive awards at 105th annual Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation meeting

Nov. 22—Four Beltrami County residents received awards at the 105th annual Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation meeting, held on Nov. 17 in Bloomington.

Cheryl and John Gilbertson received the Honorary Life Award for their over 25 years of service to the organization.

After John was discharged from the Army in 1968, he and Cheryl bought and moved to a farm where they still reside, a release said. Originally starting a dairy farm on the land, the couple switched to a cow-calf beef farm after a fire in 1996.

In addition to working on the farm, Cheryl was employed at Health and Human Services of Beltrami County for 25 years before retiring, and served as secretary on the local township board for 13 years. John served on the Headwaters Regional Farm Bureau Board of Directors for many years before his election to the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors, where he was active for 12 years.

"While a state director, John made it a priority to be present and active with the counties in his area ... he was a member of the Producers Club every year and earned the Golden Plow Award, signing close to 120 members to date," a release said. "John also held numerous roles representing MFBF with other organizations, including working on addressing wolf populations with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Deer Populations Management Committee, and serving on the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute Board of Directors."

The Gilbertsons have served locally with the Beltrami County Extension, Beltrami County 4-H and on the Beltrami County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) Board of Directors. Recently, they started coaching the local Science of Agriculture 4-H competition teams. They have attended many AFBF Conventions, numerous Farmers to D.C. trips and every Day on the Hill event. They also enjoy working at the state fair booth every year, the release said.

"It is very humbling to receive this award from MFBF for doing something that we love being a part of," the Gilbertsons said in the release. "Agriculture and grassroots policy-making have been very important to us and we support it whenever possible. Thank you to everyone who helped us stay informed so we could make this part of our everyday life."

Theresa Gustafson and Lily Krona of Beltrami County received Al Christopherson Scholarships to support their college education.

Gustafson is a current senior at North Dakota State College of Science, double majoring in agribusiness and ranch management. She is a member of both the agriculture club and culinary arts club, as well as a student worker in the culinary department, the release said. She is the daughter of Eric and Rosemary Gustafson.

Krona is a junior at the University of Minnesota Crookston majoring in agricultural education. She is the founder and president of the university's Farm Bureau Collegiate Club. She is also vice president of both the Animal Science Association and Collegiate FFA, and acts as secretary for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and promotion committee for Ag Arama, said the release. She is the daughter of Jeff and Amy Krona.

The Al Christopherson Scholarship is awarded annually to deserving junior, senior or graduate students enrolled at an accredited college or vocational technical school and pursuing a degree in an agriculture, conservation or forestry-related field.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau's mission is to ensure Minnesota's agricultural vitality and amplify its members' voices through engagement, grassroots advocacy, and agricultural awareness. MFB currently serves 30,000 members and 78 county and regional Farm Bureaus. To learn more, visit

www.fbmn.org.