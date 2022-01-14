Beltsadt sentenced to 25 years to life

Jan. 14—An Acting Niagara County Court Judge has sentenced Joseph Belstadt to the maximum possible prison term for his conviction of second-degree murder in the 28-year-old slaying of Mandy Steingasser.

Judge Michael Mohun told Belstadt that a jury "reviewed 150 exhibits and heard dozens of witnesses" before finding him guilty on the only criminal count he faced.

"Joseph Belstadt has walked free for longer that Mandy was alive," Mohun said. "He will walk free no longer."

The judge sentenced Belstadt to 25 years to life behind bars. The convicted killer looked down and shook his head as the sentence was pronounced.

