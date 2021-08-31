Beltway media finally cashes out

Sara Fischer
·2 min read

Data: AdImpact; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The media deal frenzy is coming for Washington, giving longtime owners and investors in political publications a way to finally cash out.

Why it matters: The post-Trump era has been a traffic nightmare for political publications, but business is soaring right now, thanks to a few hot-button issues being debated by a new, divided Congress.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The pandemic has been an especially lucrative issue for pharmaceutical companies and trade groups.

Driving the news: Axel Springer announced a deal to acquire Politico last week that values the company around $1 billion, per sources familiar with the deal.

  • The deal values Politico at roughly five times its revenue — which is a little less than $200 million across its U.S. and European operations.

  • The Hill, a Beltway-based publication that gets significant national traffic to its digital website, sold to local broadcast giant Nexstar for $130 million earlier this month. The Hill brought in around $40 million in revenue last year, and around $10 million in profit, according to sources familiar with its finances.

  • FiscalNote, a policy market intelligence firm that bought CQ Roll Call in 2018 for $180 million, is looking to go public via a SPAC IPO at a valuation well over $1 billion, according to sources familiar with its plans.

  • Axios, which focuses on topics beyond politics but has a strong foothold in the area, has been in deal talks.

Be smart: Unlike local TV stations, which make most of their ad revenue in even years during elections, political publications tend to make most of their advertising revenue in odd years — following the election of new members to Congress.

  • Washington influencers and opinion leaders aren't audiences that are sought after for election ads, but they are primary targets for issue ads and ads around corporate social responsibility.

  • Political outlets will make the most ad dollars the year after a new president is elected, due to the onslaught of new regulatory issues being debated in the new Administration's first 100 days.

  • If Congress is divided, or if both chambers are majority controlled by a party opposite of the White House, issues tend to be more contentious, and attract more advocacy ad dollars.

Bottom line: The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a strong ad market recovery and a divided Congress, have been a boon to DC media companies.

  • A push right now to consolidate the digital media industry has made 2021 a perfect year for many of these companies that have long remained independent or privately-owned, to sell.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Rants About Media Spending 'All Night' On Ida Instead Of His 'Great' Taliban Deal

    "The level of stupidity — and we had a great deal," Trump boasted in his usual mangled syntax.

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Suddenly Remembers At Least One Other Call With Trump On Jan. 6: Report

    "I know it was more than once. I just don’t recall the times," the Ohio congressman told Politico.

  • Election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell pressed by Australian reporter: 'Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?'

    Powell faces defamation lawsuits over her baseless claims that countrywide election fraud was perpetrated to steal the presidency from Donald Trump.

  • Don’t Negotiate With Trump’s Disease-Spreading Zombie Army

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyWhat will it take for the American majority to stop being hijacked by the bad-faith politics of an increasingly radicalized GOP that will stop at nothing to promote death and achieve minority rule?Most of us in this country, who have chosen life during a pandemic, are asked to coddle the unhinged temper tantrums and violent extremism of a conservative base that continues supporting the Jan. 6 violent insurrection and attacking our voting rights,

  • The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

    "We demilitarized those systems so that they'll never be used again," the US general leading US Central Command said Monday.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Sri Lanka declares food emergency as forex crisis worsens

    Sri Lanka on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over food shortages as private banks ran out of foreign exchange to finance imports.

  • DeSantis’ COVID fall out; Tiffany Carr payback; Election fraud plea deal

    It’s Monday, Aug. 30, and another school week begins as the politics of COVID has started to shift.

  • The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • Duterte's top aide declines Philippine presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide has rejected the endorsement of the ruling party to run as its candidate in the 2022 elections, a development that some analysts said may open the way for Duterte's daughter to stand. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a letter to the PDP-Laban party, said he wanted to devote his attention to helping fight the pandemic, asking his allies to support candidates who will continue Duterte's policies and programmes. Go had previously said he was open to running for president if Duterte was his running mate.

  • An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

    As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.

  • Ivanka Trump's Cousin Has a Theory on Why She'll Stay Out of Politics For Good

    Mary Trump has never been shy in sharing her opinions on the Trump family and their politics. She’s got a new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, that takes a deep dive into her uncle, Donald Trump, and what is next for the controversial family. While she does think […]

  • Madison Cawthorn Fantasizes About Busting Out Jan. 6 ‘Political Hostages’

    REUTERSMAGA-boosting Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) seemingly proposed another “Stop the Steal”-type rally in D.C. this week while sympathizing with the “political hostages” that were arrested and charged for participating in the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riots.On top of that, the far-right congressman further spoke in hypothetical terms about trying to “bust” out those jailed for crimes related to the insurrection, repeatedly referring to them as political prisoners. (Pro-Trump Republicans and right

  • China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

    China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions. The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic. With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul so quickly fearing execution by the Taliban that aides who returned from a lunch break wondered where he'd gone

    Ghani was told, falsely, that Taliban militants had entered the presidential palace and were searching for him, the Washington Post reported.

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • Don't fear Republicans. Biden voters like me owe him truth on bungled Afghanistan exit.

    Democrats should embrace dissent, ignore rowdy Republicans at the kids' table, get on with running the country and let 2022 take care of itself.

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Taliban would take back Europe's Afghan deportees to face courts, says spokesman

    The Taliban government in Afghanistan would accept any Afghan migrants whose applications for asylum were rejected in Europe and they would then face court, an Austrian newspaper quoted a Taliban spokesman as saying on Monday. Austria's conservative-led government has taken a hard line on Afghan asylum seekers and refugees within the European Union, with the interior minister initially saying Austria should keep deporting rejected asylum seekers back to Afghanistan for as long as possible.