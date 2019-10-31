Are Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company’s (MCX:BELU) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company (MCX:BELU) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Beluga Group:

0.097 = ₽3.4b ÷ (₽53b - ₽18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Beluga Group has an ROCE of 9.7%.

Does Beluga Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Beluga Group's ROCE is around the 9.8% average reported by the Beverage industry. Independently of how Beluga Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~8.4% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can see in the image below how Beluga Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Beluga Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Beluga Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Beluga Group has total assets of ₽53b and current liabilities of ₽18b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Beluga Group's low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Beluga Group's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there.