Belvedere shooting suspect, who fled to Texas, extradited to Aiken County

Aug. 6—A Warrenville man who fled to Texas after a fatal shooting in Belvedere has been extradited to Aiken.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26, was booked into the Aiken County detention center Thursday.

Nobles was wanted in connection to the July 15 shooting death of 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in Belvedere.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (VCAT Team) in Texas located the suspect and he was taken into custody, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Nobles was held at the Harris County Jail in Texas pending an extradition hearing.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.