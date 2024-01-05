Belvedere Terminals files lawsuit against Volusia County over development moratorium

Belvedere Terminals is suing Volusia County over a development moratorium that has stalled plans for its proposed fuel storage and distribution facility near Ormond Beach.

The Volusia County Council voted 5-2 on Thursday to proceed with plans for a nine-month development moratorium for heavy industrial zoning areas. Most of the fuel facility site, which is at 874 Hull Road, is zoned heavy industrial, or I-2.

"The County has made clear it opposes the Project and is attempting 'at all costs' toprevent Plaintiff from developing its property in direct contradiction to the existing I-2 Zoning Ordinance," the lawsuit reads.

Though the moratorium hasn't been approved, the county is using the "pending ordinance doctrine" to stop accepting development progress at the fuel terminal site and other heavy industrial sites.

Belvedere Terminals filed the lawsuit on Tuesday and is asking the court to find that the development pause doesn't comply with Volusia County Code and that the pending ordinance doctrine doesn't allow "a pre-moratorium or illegal moratorium without due process, like the one the County purposes is in effect."

"This lawsuit results from a deliberate and concerted effort by the County Council to rob Belvedere of its Property and constitutionally protected rights. The Property is in an enclave surrounded by heavy industrial uses to the north (railroad and alcohol warehouses), south (concrete production and waste disposal), and east (heavy recycling)," according to the lawsuit.

Belvedere is asking the court to force the county to process the site plan application the company has filed.

Volusia County Community Information Director Michael Ryan released a statement Friday afternoon: "We're aware of the lawsuit filed by Belvedere Terminals Company, LLC. We're reviewing the complaint and have no further comment at this time."

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fuel facility controversy heads to court: Belvedere sues Volusia