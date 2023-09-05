Belvidere boy, 6, drowns at South Beloit lake

A 6-year-old Belvidere boy drowned while with family members Saturday afternoon at Pearl Lake, 1220 Dearborn Ave., in South Beloit.

An announcement was made about 3:10 p.m. over a public address system asking visitors to exit the water and help look for the missing boy, according to information released by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

The boy's mother pointed out an area where the boy was last seen and someone dove underwater in search of the boy. The diver found the child, brought him to shore and tried to resuscitate him, the coroner's office said.

Emergency personnel arrived about 3:12 p.m. and took over attempts to revive the child. He was taken to a nearby hospital where efforts to save him continued until 5:58 p.m. when he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed the child died from drowning. The boy was not identified by the coroner's office.

South Beloit Police are investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe that raised $2,175 as of Tuesday afternoon says it was established to raise money to pay for a funeral. The boy was described as "high spirited and caring."

"(The boy) was a wonderful little brother who touched the lives of those around him," the GoFundMe said. "We are absolutely devastated by (his) passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service."

