Belvidere, Illinois man who allegedly threw bleach arrested after 6-hour police stand-off

BELVIDERE — Police ended a six-hour stand-off with the arrest of a Belvidere man.

Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and served with a warrant from Kane County last weekend.

According to Belvidere police, Brakes had allegedly thrown a cup of bleach into the eyes of a family member Saturday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Highline Drive. The male relative was taken to Swedish American Hospital in Belvidere where he was treated and released.

Belvidere police responded to the residence and were told Brakes was in possession of a knife and had barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms.

Belvidere crisis negotiators and SWAT personnel responded.

Belvidere police detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Brakes.

The warrants were served by SWAT members with the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Belvidere Fire Department tactical medical unit.

Brakes was charged with domestic battery and served with a Kane County warrant before being transported to the Boone County Jail where he was held on $12,500 bond.

The domestic battery charge is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

