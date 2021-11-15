Belvidere student arrested for bringing firearm to high school

A student at Belvidere High School was arrested for having a firearm at the school on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

BELVIDERE — A Belvidere High School student was arrested Friday after the school discovered a firearm in their possession.

Belvidere Superintendent Daniel Woestman said school administrators were notified by another student that a firearm was on campus.

Administrators and the school resource officer later detained the student and discovered and confiscated the firearm.

"They did not go into a lockdown because there was no active shooter threat at the point," Woestman said. "We don't have any evidence the student intended to use the firearm at school."

School administrators sent letters to parents on Friday afternoon letting them know about the incident, the detaining of the student and the investigation that took place during school hours.

"We confirmed as much as we could with the Belvidere Police Department, and the principal did address the students today to review the situation," Woestman said.

The Belvidere Police Department did not respond to a request for information about the incident.

"We're really grateful for the student who brought this to the attention of the school officials. It's always a really important part of keeping our schools safe," Woestman said. "We remind parents that they should have a conversation with their children about bringing weapons to school and the inappropriateness of that."

