Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Belvoir Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Belvoir Group had UK£11.4m of debt, an increase on UK£6.44m, over one year. However, it also had UK£1.80m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£9.58m.

A Look At Belvoir Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Belvoir Group had liabilities of UK£4.19m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£12.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£1.80m in cash and UK£3.43m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£11.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Belvoir Group has a market capitalization of UK£37.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Belvoir Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 1k times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. If Belvoir Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 11% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Belvoir Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.