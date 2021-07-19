In Bemer case, top Connecticut court limits HIV testing orders

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Jul. 19—The Connecticut Constitution prohibits a judge from ordering an involuntary HIV test or sexually transmitted disease examination of a person charged with a sex-related crime unless it would provide "useful, practical information to a victim that cannot reasonably be obtained in another manner," the state Supreme Court held last week.

The decision came in a case involving Glastonbury businessman Bruce J. Bemer, whom a judge ordered to undergo an HIV test and sexually transmitted disease examination several years ago after he was charged with crimes related to human trafficking.

The charges were based on evidence, including Bemer's confession, that he had paid for sex acts with men, some with mental handicaps, who were recruited by Robert King of Danbury, who has since pleaded guilty to human trafficking conspiracy.

A jury has since convicted Bemer of several of the charges he was facing, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by probation. But he remains free on an appeal bond while his separate appeal of the convictions is pending before the state Supreme Court.

The 35-page Supreme Court decision on the HIV-testing issue discusses at length decisions by other courts making the point that a sex-crime victim's HIV status can often best be determined by testing the victim. One exception is in the period immediately after the sexual assault, when testing of the victim may not reveal an HIV infection — and when early treatment can be helpful if the victim is at risk of such an infection.

As a result, the Supreme Court held that a trial judge can ordinarily presume that testing of the defendant during the six months immediately after a sexual assault would benefit the victim — and can be ordered.

In Bemer's case, that presumption wouldn't have helped the prosecutor and the victims who sought the testing even when the first of their motions was filed in October 2017. Bemer was accused of crimes that occurred between 2012 and 2016, and more than six months had elapsed when the motions were filed.

The Supreme Court decision sends the case back to a judge in Danbury Superior Court, where Bemer was prosecuted, to consider the motions on the basis of the legal standards it sets forth.

The decision leaves open the possibility that a trial judge could order HIV testing of a defendant in a sex case after the six-month period. But the court said the balance of interests would ordinarily shift in the defendant's favor at that point.

It explained that "the burden of self-testing on the victim would generally be slight" and the results of such a test would be "definitive," unlike the results of a test of the defendant, which wouldn't answer the question of whether the defendant had passed the disease on to the victim.

Still, the court left open the possibility that a victim might be able to obtain a testing order if, for some reason, the burden of self-testing wasn't slight and the victim could establish that testing of the defendant would provide definitive information. For example, the court said, if the defendant was the sole source of potential infection of the victim, a negative HIV test of the defendant could rule out the possibility that the victim had the disease.

The decision was based on a provision of the Connecticut Constitution prohibiting unreasonable searches and seizures, which is similar to the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Justice Richard N. Palmer wrote the Supreme Court decision, which was joined by four other justices, while two justices agreed with the result but disagreed with the legal reasoning.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

