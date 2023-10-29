Bemidji Chamber congratulates Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors on expansion

Oct. 28—Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors on their expansion to Bemidji at 809 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, which purchased Counselor Realty of Bemidji, has been in business for over a century and is ready to serve buyers and sellers in the Bemidji area with the same familiar faces in real estate, a release said.

To see their realtors and learn more, visit

coldwellbanker.com/city/mn/bemidji/agents.