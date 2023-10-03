Bemidji City Council to hear update on Rail Corridor

Oct. 2—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will hear an update on the proposed development of the Rail Corridor during its meeting on Monday night.

The update comes after

Sanford Health backed out of owning and operating a proposed wellness center

that was a primary part of the potential development in June.

After Sanford stepped back, Greater Bemidji announced that it would take the lead on the development's efforts and asked for time to restructure the project and look for alternate partners.

Other business that will be discussed during Monday's city council meeting includes the first reading of three ordinances related to Bemidji reestablishing its own planning and zoning authority, in preparation for the upcoming

dissolution of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board on Dec. 31.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 2, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.