Bemidji City Council to hold Truth-In-Taxation hearing, hear report from Visit Bemidji

Dec. 4—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will hold its annual truth-in-taxation hearing as a part of its meeting on Monday night, which encourages public involvement in the taxation process by providing a chance for community members to share their thoughts with government bodies.

The council is currently in the process of creating its 2024 budget, which will set next year's tax levy. The preliminary levy increase was set at 10.35%, with

later council meetings

discussing the feasibility of a 9.57% increase. The levy increase is set to be finalized at the council's Dec. 18 meeting.

Visit Bemidji will also provide its annual report to the city council during Monday's meeting. Visit Bemidji is the primary organization responsible for promoting Bemidji for tourism and receives city funds to support its mission.

The final item on the council's agenda is to consider action to support prioritizing the delivery of United States Postal Service mail, prompted by

reports from Bemidji Post Office workers

that they have been told to prioritize Amazon packages over other deliveries.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Dec. 4, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website,

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.