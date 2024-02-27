Bemidji High School searched for weapon, law enforcement finds no threat

Feb. 26—BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School

was placed under a brief "secure" emergency response today after the school received information about a student allegedly possessing a weapon.

Per the district's emergency response guidelines,

a "secure" response notes a danger or threat outside the school. As a result, outside doors are locked with "business as usual" continuing inside.

Law enforcement was notified to investigate BHS as a precaution following the report. No weapon was found and law enforcement stated that there was no indication that the report of the weapon was factual.

Students were released from the "secure" emergency response following the investigation and confirmation that no weapon was found.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff are our top priority," Superintendent Jeremy Olson said in a release. "We thank law enforcement for their rapid response."