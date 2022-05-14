Bemidji man to be charged in 2021 murder in Wisconsin

May 13—SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. — A Bemidji man is set to be charged with first-degree homicide after a woman was found dead in Sand Lake, Wis., in April 2021.

According to a release from the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, at 12:26 a.m. on April 2, 2021, deputies responded to a residence on Hungry Lake Lane in Sand Lake, for a call of a dead woman.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake, Wis., in the home, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Evidence obtained during search warrants, interviews and forensic analysis identified Manly McDermott, 29, of Bemidji, as the suspect in the shooting of Elkin.

The case will be forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney's Office requesting McDermott be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, the release said.

A charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, the release said.

McDermott is currently serving a five-year sentence for an unrelated firearms conviction at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hayward Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.