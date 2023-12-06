Bemidji man charged for alleged sexual conduct with 15-year-old girl

Dec. 6—BEMIDJI — A Bemidji man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl he met on a dating app.

According to the criminal complaint, in early October the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a report from a family member of a 15-year-old girl who reported that the girl's phone contained information that she was "engaged in sexual acts with adult men for money and/or items."

Law enforcement met with the girl, who acknowledged having sexual relations with multiple men for money and/or other favors. She described one individual that she had sexual intercourse with as "an African American with an accent," the complaint said.

While searching the girl's phone through a search warrant, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officials found a digital conversation between the girl and a user account associated with 25-year-old Hobson Dooley Pierre, of Bemidji.

The sheriff's office was aware of Pierre's association with the username due to his employment as a corrections officer at the Beltrami County Jail, according to the complaint.

During the search of the girl's phone, law enforcement found that Pierre and the girl conversed via Snapchat and their messages indicated a meeting between the two on Oct. 5.

During a Nov. 29 interview with law enforcement, Pierre admitted to meeting the girl earlier in the fall through a dating app called MeetMe and admitted that he also spoke with the girl through Snapchat.

He stated that he made arrangements to meet the girl in person on Oct. 5, picked her up at her house and drove to a wooded area near the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where the two had sexual intercourse in his vehicle.

When the girl's age was brought to Pierre's attention, he stated that he believed the girl was 18 years old because she told him she was 18, according to the complaint.

Pierre also stated that he "did not provide (the girl) with any marijuana, money or anything else of value for sexual intercourse," the complaint said. However, it adds that "mistake as to age is not a defense for the defendant."