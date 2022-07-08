Bemidji man charged with false imprisonment for attempted abduction at Cameron Park

Jul. 7—BEMIDJI — Michael Petersen, 21, of Bemidji, has been charged with a felony for false imprisonment-intentional restraint in connection to an attempted abduction that occurred on Sunday, June 26, near Cameron Park in Bemidji.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:25 p.m. on June 26, Bemidji Police Officer Joshua Wicker responded to an address on Birchmont Drive NE on the report of a man who attempted to take a juvenile female against her will.

The witnesses, identified in the complaint as A.R. and E.H., both 9 years old, said they were walking toward Lake Bemidji when they saw a man come out of the tall grass near the speed limit sign.

The man told the girls he saw a snake on the hill, and he followed A.R. and E.H. and would not leave them alone. He eventually chased A.R. and E.H., causing them to scream, the complaint said.

The complaint said A.R. made it back to their house, but the man grabbed E.H.

When questioned, A.R. demonstrated to law enforcement that the man put one hand between E.H's leg and wrapped his other arm around her upper chest, pinning her arm to her body.

The man let go of E.H. when A.R. screamed as a car was driving by, causing him to flee northwest through several yards, the complaint said.

Petersen's physical description matched the one given by the witnesses, and law enforcement found he has "a history of touching individuals inappropriately," the complaint said.

Petersen admitted that he had seen two girls in Cameron Park and tried to "give one of the girls a hug." He also admitted that he "ran through some yards" after the girl screamed, the complaint said.

He was charged with one count of false imprisonment-intentional restraint, which carries a maximum sentence of three years, a $5,000 fine or both.

False imprisonment-intentional restraint is defined as the act of intentionally confining someone else's child under the age of 18 without consent from the child's parent or legal custodian.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Bemidji State University.