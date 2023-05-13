Bemidji man charged with felony assault after high-speed pursuit in Clearbrook

May 12—CLEARBROOK — A Bemidji man has been charged with felony assault after leading officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through Clearbrook and Gonvick on Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that a man with several felony warrants was driving.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Dakota Medicine, of Bemidji, took off from the scene and led officers on a vehicle pursuit at speeds of more than 110 mph.

Medicine led the pursuit into the city of Gonvick before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. He then ran into a residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom, the release said.

Officers entered the barricaded room and were attacked with a canister of bear mace and a knife. Officers were able to disarm Medicine and make the arrest.

Several officers received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, the release said.

Medicine has been charged with several felony assaults, including first- and second-degree assault, assault on a police K9, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department was assisted by the Bagley Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.