Bemidji man charged with sexual assault in Red Lake Nation

Jan. 11—ST. PAUL — A Bemidji man has been charged with sexual assault on the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brent Lee Sigana Jr. allegedly "knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation in the act or communicating unwillingness to engage in the act."

The indictment charges Sigana with one count of sexual abuse of a person incapable of consenting.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, federal courts have recognized that this law includes sex acts with individuals who are "physically incapable" of declining or communicating unwillingness due to being asleep or as a result of intoxication.

The release does not state when the incident took place. Sigana made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Jan. 5.

Investigators believe there may be other victims relevant to this investigation, the release said. If you have any information about other potential victims, contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation's tip line at

(800) 225-5324

or

tips.fbi.gov.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

"An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," the release said.