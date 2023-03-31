Bemidji man found guilty of first-degree drug possession, sale

Mar. 30—BEMIDJI — Matthew James Sander Hansen, 43, of Bemidji, has been found guilty of first-degree controlled substance sale and possession after a search revealed 66 grams of fentanyl and other drugs in April 2022.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, on April 28, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office along with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force arrested Hansen.

A search of his vehicle and home produced about 66 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine and over $3,300 in cash, as well as evidence of drug sales including scales and baggies.

Judge John Melbye presided over the three-day trial. A sentencing hearing will be held on May 11, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.