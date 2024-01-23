Bemidji man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girlfriend's daughter

Jan. 22—BEMIDJI — A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting his girlfriend's young daughter in January 2019 and August 2023.

Forty-five-year-old Jeffrey Booge was arrested at a Bemidji residence on Sept. 5, 2023, and was initially charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges were later amended to be two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to both counts on Jan. 9. His sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on April 2.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 30, 2023, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a report from a 9-year-old girl's mother that her child told her she was being touched inappropriately by Booge, the mother's live-in boyfriend.

The girl initially disclosed that one week prior, she was lying in bed at their home and Booge began rubbing her leg. During a forensic interview, the victim described the incident, stating that Booge "grabbed her legs and put them on him and began to touch her legs," the complaint read.

The victim said she knew what Booge was about to do so she tried to roll away, but Booge held onto her tightly so she could not roll away. The victim said that Booge then assaulted her using his finger.

The victim also disclosed that Booge attempted to assault her again, two days after the first incident, but that she was able to roll away and avoid him.

Law enforcement learned that the victim's grandmother had confronted Booge about the allegations and Booge apologized and claimed he thought the girl was her mother — his girlfriend — during the incident.

The victim's grandmother, as well as two people on speakerphone, heard Booge's admission, according to the complaint.

In a later forensic interview, the girl indicated that she did not believe Booge thought she was her mother, as "they are different sizes," the complaint read.

The victim's mother informed deputies that Booge was in the process of "remodeling" the victim's bedroom, which resulted in the decision for the girl to sleep in bed with both Booge and her mother.

The girl's mother stated that Booge would try to have sex with her while her daughter was in bed with them, the complaint read. The victim's mother noted that Booge stopped "remodeling" her daughter's room after she started sleeping in their bed, which she found suspicious.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Booge was briefly employed as a girls volleyball coach at Bemidji Middle School.

"Jeffrey Booge was hired as a middle school volleyball coach effective Aug. 22, 2023," Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson said in a statement. "He notified Andra Vaugh, middle school dean of students/athletic director, of his resignation from that position on Sept. 3, 2023."

Booge had no documented criminal history in Minnesota before the September 2023 charges.

The complaint also detailed an incident that occurred in January 2019 when the victim reported to her father that her "private area was hurting." She told her father that Booge had been taking baths with her and touching her inappropriately.

The girl also disclosed during a forensic interview on Jan. 14, 2019, that Booge had hit her in the arm, leaving a bruise, punched her in the arm, and slapped her back, the complaint read. The victim said the assaults had taken place on multiple occasions.

She also reported that Booge had grabbed her by the neck and "tried to cut her neck with a knife," indicating a small spot on her neck.

An interview was conducted with Booge, who was initially asked if he knew what the interview was about. Booge said he knew the interview was regarding his girlfriend's children, as they had been placed on hold and were not allowed to return to his residence where they lived.

Booge further stated that he believed the allegation may be regarding sexual assault, the complaint read.

When asked to elaborate on why he believed this, Booge said it was "logical progression," claiming the girl's father had made several other physical abuse allegations against him over the past several months, the complaint continued.

During the interview, Booge admitted that he was often left alone with his girlfriend's daughter and regularly bathed or showered her, but claimed he did so from outside the shower or tub and was clothed.

Booge also said it was not uncommon for the girl to sleep in his bed with him, but claimed that "if he were sleeping in the nude, he would not cuddle with (the girl) in bed," according to the complaint.

Both Booge and his girlfriend "blamed (the girl's) father for coming up with the allegations and/or coaching" her, the complaint read. The victim's mother also informed law enforcement that she had no concerns about Booge being alone with her daughter.

No charges were filed against Booge at the time of the 2019 incident.