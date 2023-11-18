Bemidji man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for 3rd-degree murder

Nov. 17—BEMIDJI — A Bemidji man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in a drug-related death in May 2022.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, 23-year-old Cameron Luadtke, of Bemidji, was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 16, to 74 months in prison for third-degree murder-sell/give/distribute controlled substance schedules I and II after providing fentanyl to a 30-year-old man who died from a drug overdose.

According to the criminal complaint, at 4:45 p.m. on May 18, 2022, Bemidji Police Sergeant David Markert responded to 1910 Third Street SE in Bemidji, on the report of a man, identified in the complaint as D.S., who was not breathing.

Once on scene, paramedics pronounced D.S. dead. Officer Joshua Wicker noticed burnt tinfoil, a handheld torch and a rolled-up dollar bill in the bedroom of the house, according to the complaint.

Regarding a possible cause of death, the victim's aunt told law enforcement that D.S. had used Oxycontin and heroin for years. The victim's family also expressed in the complaint that D.S. used Facebook Messenger on a PlayStation console to communicate with others to obtain drugs, as he did not own a cell phone.

An autopsy report completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the victim's toxicology showed positive for 25 ng/ml of fentanyl and the report concluded that D.S. died from the effects of fentanyl ingestion.

During the investigation, Investigator Nicholas Whichello reviewed unsent Facebook messages obtained from Meta Platforms from the victim's account during May 11-18, 2022, and was able to see a string of messages between D.S. and Luadtke pertaining to a possible drug transaction.

In his initial statement, Luadtke said that he and D.S. had used drugs together about 15 times and the most recent time was either the day before or the day D.S. died of the drug overdose. Luadtke also stated that D.S. inquired if he "needed any" and then asked Luadtke for a piece of foil, the complaint read.

Luadtke stated that he and D.S. met up and smoked inside D.S.'s room but claimed that D.S. had the drugs that the two used together.

When questioned about the Facebook messages, Luadtke claimed that he only brought the foil, not the drugs, to D.S. Luadtke also denied that the Facebook messages consisted of D.S. reaching out to him to get drugs and stated that he usually obtains the fentanyl from D.S., the complaint read.

Later, Luadtke contradicted that statement and admitted that D.S. asked about obtaining fentanyl from him, but said he forgot to bring the fentanyl when he met up with D.S.

When questioned about why he deleted all the messages he sent to D.S., Luadtke explained that he deleted the messages because he was worried that the victim's family would find them and accuse him of providing the drugs to D.S. which ultimately led to his death, according to the complaint.

In the release, Hanson expressed his condolences to the victim's family and thanked those who helped investigate the situation.

"Fentanyl continues to be one of the largest dangers in our community," Hanson said in the release. "I would like to thank all of the hard-working members of the Bemidji Police Department, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, who helped investigate this crime. I would also like to thank all of the staff of the Beltrami County Attorney's office who put in many hours on this matter, specifically, Assistant County Attorney Symon Schindler-Syme and Victim Services Coordinator Riley Irish."