Bemidji Middle School, St. Philip's clinch invites to state MathCounts competition

Feb. 22—THIEF RIVER FALLS — Bemidji Middle School,

St. Philip's Catholic School

and a Broten Academy homeschool student competed in the 2024 regional MathCounts competition on Feb. 9 at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

Seven teams comprised of 50 students in grades 6-8 went through four rounds of math problem-solving aiming to sharpen these skills.

Trophies were awarded based on "small school" and "large school" categories. Bemidji Middle School was awarded first place in the large school category while St. Philip's received first in the small school category.

The top 10 individuals also received awards including BMS students Aaron Langerak, Asher Reidel, Evan Wild, Nicholas Licata and Grant McDermott earning first, second, third, fifth and ninth place respectively.

Broten Academy's Elihu Broten earned sixth place while St. Philip's students Jack Martin and Arel Joshua placed fourth and tenth respectively.

BMS and St. Philip's as teams and Licata as an individual have qualified for a state competition in Plymouth on March 8 and 9 with state winners moving on to a national competition in May.

Other schools that competed included Kittson Central, Crookston, Fertile-Beltrami, Franklin Middle School and Red Lake Public School.

The competition was sponsored locally by the Lake Agassiz Chapter of The Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and nationally by the National Society of Professional Engineers.

More information can be found at

www.mathcounts.org.