Bemidji Police Department seeks help in locating armed bank robbery suspect

Dec. 6—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at about 12:24 p.m. on Dec. 6, Beltrami County dispatch received a report that an armed robbery had just occurred at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 2024 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji.

Bemidji police officers, Beltrami County deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene.

The caller reported that the suspect left southbound on foot after the robbery. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male wearing a blue and black FedEx jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt, the release said.

Witnesses saw the suspect get into a charcoal gray Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota license plate JMP557. The vehicle also had a bumper sticker reading "Stay humble and kind," according to witnesses.

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the vehicle. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the release said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at

(218) 333-9111.