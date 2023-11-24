Bemidji police provide update on 'high-priority' sexual assault investigation

Nov. 24—BEMIDJI — It's been two months since a police officer responded to the Sanford Bemidji emergency room on

the report of a sexual assault

of an 11-year-old girl.

In the weeks following that incident, law enforcement agencies have been hard at work to uncover the circumstances that led to such an awful outcome and left the community reeling.

The situation may have sadly gone unnoticed by many if it hadn't been released that 11 undocumented immigrants were also detained during the investigation.

This resulted in the incident

garnering both national and statewide attention,

with several conservative politicians referencing it as an example of what Minnesota's 8th Congressional

Representative Pete Stauber referred to

as "the Biden Administration's recklessly lax border and failing immigration policies."

Many of the news outlets picking up the story claimed it is somehow connected to a broader immigration issue, though law enforcement has found little proof of that so far in the investigation.

Fox News published an article on Oct. 4 with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis' campaign chiming in on the situation.

In the article, national spokeswoman for the DeSantis campaign Carly Atchison claimed "This story is heartbreaking, and sadly one that is becoming all too familiar in Joe Biden's America."

So far, 22-year-old Oscar Luna of Mission, Texas, has been the only arrest made in connection to the incident. Ahead of his upcoming omnibus hearing set for Dec. 4, the Pioneer sat down with Bemidji Police Department officials to ask some questions about the status of the sexual assault investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23, a Bemidji police officer responded to the Sanford Bemidji emergency room on the report of a sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The officer spoke with the victim's aunt, who stated the victim told her she had been sexually assaulted at a house in Bemidji. During an interview and physical examination at the Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota, the victim said that she was with a 24-year-old woman on the night of the incident.

According to the victim's statement, the woman was drunk and wanted to go to a party, so she arranged a ride for the victim. A vehicle arrived and the victim said the woman "made her get into the 'Mexican guys' car and they put a bag over her head."

The victim stated that she arrived at a yellow house and was later tied up unclothed in a room containing two other girls who were tied up on each side of her, according to the complaint. The victim said that there were four men present and one of them, called "Panda," had an orange eyebrow piercing and a silver and black gun, and reported that the men sexually assaulted her.

During a forensic interview at the Family Advocacy Center on Sept. 25, the victim stated that she was able to escape the home after another girl at the house helped untie her.

Based on the information provided by the victim, law enforcement determined that 22-year-old Oscar Ernesto Luna, of Mission, Texas, matched the physical description of the suspect.

While the victim originally described the house where the assault occurred as one thought to be on Minnesota Avenue Northwest in the initial criminal complaint, this address was later determined not to be connected to the case and the complaint was amended.

After further investigation, a search warrant was executed at Luna's residence at 1821 America Court NW to search for evidence pertaining to the sexual assault, according to a Sept. 29 release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella.

During the execution of the search warrant, 11 men at the home were transported by U.S. Border Patrol to be processed as undocumented immigrants.

According to an Oct. 4 release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, one of the females described by the victim was found during the search of the area. She was identified as an adult and did not report being assaulted.

The woman also reported that she was not aware of a third victim, the release said. During the execution of the initial search warrant, detectives confirmed that there was not a third victim at the house and still continue to investigate the possibility of a third victim.

In a statement from Luna, he denied sexually assaulting the victim but admitted that he knew the 24-year-old woman who was with the victim.

At this time, Luna is the only person who has been charged in connection to the assault. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Seaberg with the Bemidji Police Department said no one else has been charged at this time, but that the investigation is still active.

"Mr. Luna was arrested based on statements and evidence that we had collected at the time," he said. "...At this time right now, all we have evidence for a (probable cause) arrest is Mr. Luna."

Luna's previous offenses include two DWI charges in Hennepin County — one from March 2023 and another from June 2020. According to Seaberg, Luna was in the Bemidji area for a job at the time of the assault but was not necessarily residing in the area.

"The other 11 were detained by Border Patrol pending investigation and they went through (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and they're going through that process now," Seaberg said. "If we had evidence at the time that they were involved, they would have also been arrested and would be sitting in jail with Mr. Luna."

According to Captain LaZella, the processing of the 11 undocumented immigrants, all men ranging in ages from 18 to 56, went into the hands of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents early in the investigation. While the police department has no role in the process, it doesn't prevent them from investigating the men as part of the criminal case.

"It's a very important case and notwithstanding the fact of who the suspects are or what their status is here, that makes no difference to us," LaZella said. "We handle that the same, we investigate that the same way that we would anything else and we give it the same amount of dedication that we would give any other high-priority case."

He added that while it may be important to note whether an individual involved in a case like this is in the U.S. legally or not, that is not the focus of the police investigation.

"Think of it as two different things — we don't deal with the immigration side at all, it's completely out of our control," LaZella said. "That's a whole separate thing that is completely off our table, it just so happens coincidentally that they weren't here legally."

Seaberg said in this case, they discovered the men were in the country illegally because, as the criminal investigation unfolded, they came across an individual who they needed to speak to who couldn't speak English.

"There was a language barrier and he indicated that he was not from the United States, so we reached out to Border Patrol to come assist us," he explained.

Seaberg said the main reason Border Patrol is typically brought in on situations such as this is so there is total clarity while a subject is being questioned or testifying.

Reaching out to Border Patrol for translation assistance in complex investigations is "pretty standard practice," LaZella noted.

"If it's a more minor infraction like a traffic stop and we're going to talk about a speeding ticket, we don't typically have (Border Patrol) come translate for us, we can wade through that," LaZella said. "But if it's a complex investigation where we need to take a statement or talk to them more involved, then we do utilize (Border Patrol's) services because of the language and their fluency to come in and visit with them."

From there, Seaberg explained that once Border Patrol is contacted, they come in and do their process with the immigrants in question to see if they're in the U.S. legally or not.

"When we deal with somebody who is here on a visa or whatever it may be — if they're not a citizen — we contact Border Patrol," Seaberg said. "They come and assist by running their database checks to figure out why they are here, if they're here legally or not, and then it's up to them to handle that portion and get with Homeland Security or ICE to see if they need to be deported or not."

Seaberg explained that the Border Patrol's process of handling undocumented immigrants doesn't prevent police from investigating the 11 men involved in this case and collecting evidence from them to aid in the criminal investigation.

"They're still civilians — they may be here illegally, but we still have jurisdiction to do whatever we need to do," Seaberg said. "If they were a suspect and we have probable cause to arrest them, we can still arrest them. We can seize evidence from them and process it just like we would with anything else."

Though the criminal investigation is still open, LaZella and Seaberg said there is no evidence at this time to charge any of the men found at the house.

"We can't prove that they are criminals at this moment," LaZella said. "Regardless of what their status is, our constitution still protects them and we still have to operate under that law. They're entitled to those rights also and we don't have enough to prove they are criminal."

LaZella explained that it's impossible to ever know what is going on behind closed doors in a community, but as far as the police department can tell, they haven't found anything thus far to consider the alleged assault that took place in this case as anything other than being an isolated incident.

However, a few of the unique circumstances surrounding the case carry significance for LaZella.

"Obviously, the status of the people involved, being (undocumented) at that time is noteworthy. We don't see that all the time," he said. "The age difference between (the suspect and the victim) is very concerning for us, we don't see that typically. Sometimes we run into that with familial offenders ... but typically with stranger offenders like this, we don't see that."

LaZella also noted that the department very rarely comes across situations that they can officially classify as sex trafficking.

"We probably see about a handful of things that we can classify as sex trafficking, but to prove those, I can only think of one or two in the course of a dozen years that we've been able to actually prove," he explained.

LaZella added that while the situation is extremely concerning and investigators can't say for sure if sex trafficking was involved until the investigation is complete, it "seems isolated" at this point.

"I think there's a sex trafficking issue that goes on nationwide, not just Bemidji," he continued. "It certainly touches all of our communities ... I can't say that it's an epidemic here and I can't say that it's not. We do see it, it's not that it's nonexistent, but it's difficult to prove, it's difficult to identify, it's difficult to actually get a victim of sex trafficking to tell you that and that makes it all that much more challenging. I think it's probably more prevalent than even we think or know."

LaZella stressed that the case is a "high priority" to the police department and several agencies have a hand in the investigation, including the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Crime Scene Team.

"Anytime we have a juvenile victim, it's a high-priority case for us," he said. "Not that anyone is more important than others, but juvenile cases where there is a victimization factor really take a lot of precedence for us."

Expanding on the term "active investigation," LaZella explained that a lot goes on behind the scenes throughout the course of an investigation.

"We do social media search warrants, we do phone examinations, we're looking at phone numbers, we're cross-referencing them with known suspects and known targets already that we may have," he said, mentioning they cross-reference with agencies such as Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Indian Affairs. "All of those folks have a hand in what we do in a significant case like this."

Seaberg emphasized that the process of looking into all the details connected to a case involving such a high number of people takes time.

"With this case right now, obviously we had a lot of individuals that were at that residence, as everyone is well aware," he explained. "So with that comes more cell phones, more DNA, more evidence to process, and that takes time. Right now we're going through phones ... and we're trying to cross-reference and identify suspects, witnesses, anything. The more people you talk to, the more names get brought up, so it just leads us down a further path ... that just takes time."

LaZella elaborated on the process of examining phone data.

"When we first started doing cell phones as an examination, seizing them as evidence ... they were relatively small and the memories they had was very very little," LaZella said. "It was easy to download an entire phone and examine it within a day. But now, we're looking at phones that have 256-gigabyte memories ... It takes days, if not weeks, to vet through all of that information."

Besides sifting through cell phone data, Seaberg noted that law enforcement is currently waiting on forensic evidence to be processed through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

As the investigation moves forward, LaZella and Seaberg encourage the public to reach out with any tips or information regarding the case.

"Since this has happened, the community has been concerned and there have been reports made to us in regards to suspicious individuals," Seaberg said. "We take those seriously and we follow up with them to see if there's anything we can do for follow-up ... if the community is seeing something or they're concerned about something, don't be scared to call."

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at

(218) 751-9111.

Tips can also be made anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online at

crimestoppersmn.org,

by calling

(800) 222-8477

or by using the P3 Tip Submit app available on smartphones.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, advocates are available and ready to help. Reach out to Support Within Reach at their 24/7 crisis hotlines:

(800) 708-2727

in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Cass, or

(866) 747-5008

in Itasca and Aitkin Counties. For more information about Support Within Reach, visit

supportwithinreach.org.