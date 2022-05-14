Bemidji police release update in case of missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird

May 13—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department released an update on Friday, May 13, concerning missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird.

Kingbird was reported as a runaway by her family on Oct. 22, 2021, and she has not been in contact with family or friends since.

She was last seen leaving a party in the area of Carter Circle in southeast Bemidji at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. Kingbird was later seen leaving a second home, alone, in Southview Terrace Park, at about 2 a.m.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, the department recently conducted several high-intensity searches with the assistance of Nevaeh's family, along with help from Christian Aid Ministries' Minnesota Search and Rescue, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Lakes Area Dive Team and Vigilant K9 operations.

"This large-scale search, covering over 500 acres has included water and wetland areas, drone searches, K9 searches and ground searches," LaZella said. "All efforts to date have not helped locate Nevaeh."

Kingbird is described as a Native American female with a light complexion, 5-feet 4-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, dark-colored hair with highlights and a scar near her left eyebrow.

It is believed Kingbird was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top and either a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or a red sweatshirt

with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front.

As area residents engage in spring clean-up and yard maintenance, the Bemidji Police Department is asking all residents to check any outbuildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter.

As anglers in the area will be on lakes for the statewide fishing opener on Saturday, law enforcement requests anyone on the water to be aware of their surroundings and report anything that may be related to Nevaeh.

Story continues

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Bemidji Police Department at

(218) 333-9111.

Those with information can send tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website

www.crimestoppersmn.org

, by calling

(800) 222-8477

or by using the P3 Tip Submit app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tippers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.