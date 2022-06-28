Bemidji police seek information on attempted abduction at Cameron Park

Jun. 27—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department is seeking information in connection to was is believed to be an attempted abduction that occurred on Sunday evening in Cameron Park.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at 6:25 p.m. on June 26, officers were dispatched to the area of Cameron Park on a report of an attempted abduction.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two juvenile females who explained they were walking down the paved entrance road into Cameron Park when they were approached by a younger male who asked them to walk into the woods to look at a snake.

As the girls spoke with him they became nervous and began to walk away, the release said. He followed them, and at one point he wrapped his arm around one of the girls and attempted to pick her up.

Both girls started to scream, which caused the male to let go and run away from the area to the northwest, the release continued.

The suspect was described as having a light complexion with curly dirty-blonde hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, and between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall with a slim build, the release said.

The suspect is described in the release as having "very pink lips, and acne on his face and forehead." He was wearing a red and black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans and square-toed cowboy boots, the release said.

The Bemidji Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who lives in the immediate area and has outdoor surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the suspect as he fled on foot or prior to the incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Whichello at

(218) 333-8312.

Anyone with information about the crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at

www.crimestoppersmn.org,

by calling

(800) 222-8477;

or by using the P3 Tip Submit app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and those with information may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Bemidji Police Department is assisted in the investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.