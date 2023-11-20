Bemidji school board to review Central Elementary purchase offer at Nov. 20 meeting

Nov. 19—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji Area Schools

Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in the district office board room.

The board is set to review a purchase offer for Central Elementary, which was closed following the 2020-2021 school year as a cost-saving measure for the district.

The board will also discuss tentative agreements with bargaining units for bus drivers, custodians and maintenance personnel for 2023-2025.

The public can attend the meeting in person or

watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.