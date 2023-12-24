Bemidji State seeks submissions for Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair

Dec. 24—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University

is seeking submissions for the Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair taking place Friday, Feb. 23, at BSU.

Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to submit projects before Wednesday, Feb. 7. Students must reside in one of the following counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Benton, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau or Wadena.

Special prizes will be awarded for projects demonstrating innovation and potential for real-world impact, a release said. Top projects will compete at the 86th Annual Minnesota Science and Engineering Fair on Friday, March 22, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

For those seeking guidance on completing a science fair project and navigating the paperwork, comprehensive tutorials are available at

www.bemidjistate.edu/conferences/science-fair.

More information can be found by contacting fair organizers at

northernmnsciencefair@bemidjistate.edu.