Bemidji woman named person of interest in Faribault homicide investigation

Feb. 13—BEMIDJI — A 32-year-old Bemidji woman has been named a person of interest in the homicide of a 76-year-old man after he was found dead at his Faribault home on Feb. 5.

According to a release from the Faribault Police Department, on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check at a home along Mitchell Drive in Faribault.

Upon entering the house, officers located a deceased male, later identified as 76-year-old Gary Lehmeyer. Officers determined that the circumstances surrounding the incident were "suspicious in nature," and the house was processed as a crime scene, the release said.

During the investigation, evidence recovered at the scene and preliminary autopsy information from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Lehmeyer died from homicidal violence.

While at the scene, officers learned that Lehmeyer's vehicle was missing, the release said. A regional alert was sent out, which revealed that the vehicle was already in possession of Iowa law enforcement, and it was then processed to search for evidence.

The vehicle came into the possession of Iowa law enforcement around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, before Lehmeyer was found dead in his home, when an Iowa State Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Lehmeyer's vehicle on Interstate 80 in Dallas County, Iowa.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Arlene Theresa Bell, of Bemidji, was arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Once contacted by Faribault detectives, an additional charge of motor vehicle theft was added by Iowa authorities, the release said.

Bell is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail on charges related to the traffic stop, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information.

Evidence recovered from the vehicle "has established probable cause linking Bell to the theft of Lehmeyer's vehicle," the release said. Bell has also been named a person of interest in Lehmeyer's death.

"Our investigation has revealed this was not a random crime," a Feb. 9 release said, "as Bell and Lehmeyer were engaged in a legally qualifying domestic relationship at the time of his death."

The exact nature of the relationship is not known at this time.

While Bell remains in custody in Iowa, Faribault detectives have been working with the Rice County Attorney's Office to issue a warrant for Bell's arrest and extradition on a charge of motor vehicle theft once her Iowa case is resolved, the release continued. The case remains open and active as law enforcement awaits forensic testing results and further investigation.

Bell's prior charges in Minnesota include fourth-degree assault in Otter Tail County in April 2023, disorderly conduct in Anoka County in November 2022, fourth-degree assault on a police officer in Hubbard County in December 2021, fifth-degree controlled substance sale or possession and DWI in Hubbard County in November 2021, felony harassment in Scott County in 2020, felony burglary in Beltrami County in 2019, terroristic threats in Beltrami County in 2017, and other charges dating back to 2009.