Bemidji woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting a Red Lake man in 2019

Sep. 22—ST. PAUL — A Bemidji woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a

murder that took place in August 2019

in the Red Lake Nation.

Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, plead guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault in connection with a shooting that killed 23-year-old Daniel Alan Johnson, of Red Lake, and seriously injured another person.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Aug. 12, 2019, Cutbank, along with 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner, of Duluth, and 31-year-old Daniel Charles Barrett, of Redby, entered Johnson's garage armed with at least one handgun.

Once inside, Cutbank fired multiple gunshots, fatally wounding Johnson and seriously injuring a second person who is not named in court documents.

The three defendants returned to a waiting vehicle, driven by Rose Celeste Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, and left the scene.

Barrett pleaded guilty on Aug. 16 to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Siewert pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to one count of accessory after the fact.

Sentencing hearings for Cutbank, Barrett and Siewert have not yet been scheduled. Sumner is currently scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 31, the release said.

Cutbank also faces attempted murder charges

after a Dec. 29, 2020, shooting in Duluth that investigators said is linked to a November 2020 homicide in the Bemidji area.

In that case, Cutbank, and Seneca Warrior Steeprock, 39, of Savage, are accused of ambushing and shooting Cameron Maurice Jones, of Cass Lake, at least eight times in an apartment near Lake Avenue and West Fourth Street in Duluth.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, in collaboration with the United States Attorney's Office Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative.