Bemidji woman sentenced to life in prison for August 2022 murder

Dec. 5—BEMIDJI — A Bemidji woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Roy Lovelace in August 2022.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 35-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer of Bemidji pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree murder for an incident that left one dead in August 2022.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, along with the Leech Lake Police Department, the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, responded to a call for a camper on fire on Kappes Lane, near Cass Lake.

It was reported that there may have been a male inside the camper, and after the fire was extinguished a body was located and later identified as

30-year-old Roy Lovelace of Bena.

Through further investigation, law enforcement learned that Quaderer had been seen arguing with the victim outside of the camper. Witnesses observed her pour gasoline onto the camper and proceeded to light it on fire while the victim was trapped inside, court documents detail.

"One of the witnesses could distinctly hear Quaderer yelling at Lovelace that he needed to let her into the camper or that she would destroy parts or all of the structure," the criminal complaint reads. "Witnesses reported smelling a strong odor of gasoline near the front of the camper and then observed Quaderer light a larger piece of cloth with a flame and toss the burning piece of cloth toward the front door of the camper."

The front door area of the camper immediately ignited and quickly started burning out of control and witnesses observed Quaderer run from the scene.

"Witnesses then heard Lovelace scream that he could not get out of the camper and attempted to remove an air conditioning unit from a window in the residence in order to assist Lovelace, but had to retreat as the fire quickly engulfed the structure," the complaint said.

After a lengthy search, Quaderer was ultimately located by the Brooklyn Center Police Department at a gas station in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

The Beltrami Attorney's Office initially charged Quaderer with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Chief Assistant Attorney Dave Frank presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted Quaderer with first-degree murder.

She entered her guilty plea before the Honorable Shari Schluchter. During the plea hearing, Quaderer admitted in open court that the evidence against her was enough for a jury to find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Quaderer was immediately sentenced to life in prison and remanded to the Commissioner of Corrections.

Quaderer has several prior convictions for felony drug possession in the state of Minnesota.

She also has multiple prior convictions for gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor offenses, including multiple convictions for theft and providing false information to peace officers. At the time the above crime was committed, she was on supervised probation for committing a felony offense of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Cass County.

She had also been charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Hubbard County. On June 28, 2022, Quaderer failed to appear for a mandatory court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest, which was outstanding at the time of her arrest in August 2022.

In the release, Hanson expressed his condolences to Lovelace's family and thanked all of the members of the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Leech Lake Police and Bemidji Police Departments, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office and the Brooklyn Center Police Department, who helped investigate this crime.

He also thanked all of the Beltrami County Attorney's Office staff who put in many hours on this matter, specifically Chief Assistant County Attorney Dave Frank, Legal Assistant Ashlee Zetah and Victim Services Coordinator Riley Irish.