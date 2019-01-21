Are BEML Limited’s (NSE:BEML) Interest Costs Too High?

BEML Limited (NSE:BEML) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹37b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BEML here.

How does BEML’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, BEML has maintained its debt levels at around ₹4.5b including long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, BEML currently has ₹28m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, BEML has produced ₹1.3b in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 29%, signalling that BEML’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BEML’s case, it is able to generate 0.29x cash from its debt capital.

Can BEML meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of ₹17b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹38b, leading to a 2.24x current account ratio. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does BEML face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 20% of equity, BEML may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as BEML is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether BEML is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BEML’s, case, the ratio of 4.27x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as BEML’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

BEML’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BEML has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research BEML to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

