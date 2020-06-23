BeMotion Inc. Taking Businesses to New Heights

Canadian Technology Company Creating Apps for SMEs in Under 10 Days

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of M-commerce activity is on the rise at the moment with the uncertainty still present due to COVID-19; more businesses are opting for this type of platform to satisfy their consumer needs. Many large companies are currently being forced to close thousands of their locations due to the pandemic. An application creates another revenue stream (Digital Advertising) and supports current day-to-day sales. BeMotion is dominating the digital market by creating cost-effective, full-platform apps that have over 30 features, are comprehensive, and are produced in less than 10 days for businesses everywhere.

"79% of smartphone users have made a purchase online using their mobile devices in the last six months." (Outer Box)

Traditional Native Apps:

Cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and can often take months to complete.

Focus on the technical side and lose the core of the business.

91% of companies failed to achieve desirable results.

The average development time for a complex feature-native application may take 1,200 hours or more!

"The global mobile payments and digital advertising market will have a compound annual growth rate of 45% to reach over $6 trillion by 2023." (Allied Market Research)

Due to the pandemic, BeMotion Inc.'s solution is to provide SMEs with a native app to support their businesses in these troubling times. They have many key elements that provide the opportunity to create a uniquely individualized app experience that drives brand engagement and conversion, as well as maps, future campaigns, and commerce.

About BeMotion Inc: https://www.bemotioninc.com

BeMotion Inc. is a Digital Marketing and M-Commerce global leader delivering its innovations with a complete technological and strategic solution that is scalable and taps into the next generation of digital opportunities in seamless time and cost.

About DCN Vending & Marketplace LLC: https://www.dcnvending.com

A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2018 as the provider of innovative Smart vending machines, serving a wide range of high standards of PPE, CBD, Health & Fitness Products.

Do not hesitate to request a demo.

For any additional information about BeMotion Inc., please contact us at

info@bemotioninc.com - www.bemotioninc.com

Karine Delage | Karyzma Agency

(416) 876-3329 | karine@karyzmaagency.com

