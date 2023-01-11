Ben Affleck and J. Lo surprise customers at a Dunkin’ drive-thru

Lisa Mackay got the surprise of her life when she found Oscar winner Ben Affleck working the drive-thru of her local Dunkin' store in Medford, Massachusetts.

On the morning of Jan. 10, Mackay stopped by Dunkin' for a pick-me-up and was stunned to find the "Justice League" star — and avowed Dunkin' fan — dressed as an employee, with headset and all, inside the store's drive-thru.

Look who it is! (Courtesy Karen Dudley)

Mackay told NBC affiliate WBTS of Boston that the movie star was “incredibly funny and quick-witted" as he served her coffee to her.

She also revealed that she signed an official form giving permission for a video of her to be used by the company. WBTS reported that a film crew was spotted at the location the same day.

Mackay snapped a photo of the "Good Will Hunting" star handing her a beverage from the drive-thru and posted it to Instagram. In her caption, she thanked both Affleck and his wife, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, for her coffee.

In at least one other photo posted by a fan on social media, Lopez can be seen standing alongside her husband at Dunkin'.

TODAY has reached out to Dunkin' and to Affleck's and J. Lo's reps for comment. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company tweeted a hilarious looky-loo eye emoji on Jan. 10, seemingly in response to all the Affleck-Lopez hubbub.

Affleck, a Cambridge, Massachusetts, native, is a well-known Dunkin' enthusiast and has been photographed multiple times over the years carrying a cup of Dunkin’ coffee in his hand.

The actor opened up to Collider in 2019 about how thrilled he was that Dunkin’ finally began opening locations in Los Angeles a few years prior.

“I have Dunkin' Donuts every day,” Affleck told the website. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

