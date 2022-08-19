Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relax at 'old school' coffee shop ahead of extravagant 3-day wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a relaxing moment at a Savannah, Georgia, coffee shop ahead of their three-day wedding celebration this weekend.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, stopped into Gallery Espresso on Thursday to enjoy some coffee with their children in tow. The group ordered frozen lattes, some tea and bought a shirt from the "old school" location, the shop manager told Fox News Digital.

"They weren't on top of each other," the manager, Jessica, recalled to Fox News Digital. "They weren't like all over each other or anything because they had all the kids with them. So they were just pretty casual, just normal. They're just having a normal time."

Jessica suggested Affleck enjoys the coffee spot and Savannah because it is "historic" and gives him some privacy.

"I think maybe he likes the place because it's old school," she said. "I think that's why he likes this town, because it's historic, and it's old school. That would be my genuine guess. That's why he keeps returning to this place, and also that he can kind of, like, walk down the streets without being bombarded by folks."

She emphasized that the coffee shop customers have tried to respect the couple's "private time."

Jessica told Fox News Digital this is not the first time Affleck has visited the spot, known for having the best blueberry muffins in town. In 2003, the "Deep Water" star ventured into the café with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez also stopped into Glow MedSpas on Thursday, according to People magazine.

"Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown," Courtney Victor, owner of Glow MedSpas, told Fox News Digital. "We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance, and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August!"

The newlyweds stopped by Gallery Espresso on Thursday with their kids to enjoy some coffee. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck are in Georgia ahead of their second wedding.

The two obtained a marriage license in Nevada and were legally married July 17. The "On the Floor" singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The newly wedded couple will celebrate their union over the weekend at Affleck's Georgia estate. The celebrity roster heading south for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer is expected to wear "a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress" made in Italy, with Vogue capturing her fashion journey.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating their marriage with friends and family in a three-day wedding extravaganza. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Affleck’s private property is situated across 87 acres. The 6,000-square-foot main mansion is designed to look like an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wraparound porch. The compound has three separate structures and is roughly one hour outside of Savannah on the exclusive Hampton Island Preserve.

The weekend will reportedly feature a rehearsal dinner along with a wedding ceremony and will be completed with a barbeque picnic.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.