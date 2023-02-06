Ben Affleck Looking Bored At The Grammys Wins Meme Of The Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

It’s always a bit awkward accompanying a partner to their work thing.

Actor Ben Affleck embodied that slightly bored, slightly uncomfortable energy alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Lopez made a surprise appearance at the award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and entertainment industry titan wore a dazzling navy and silver Gucci gown to the event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles while Affleck wore a classic black suit.

As the camera panned to Lopez and Affleck throughout the night, viewers couldn’t help but notice Affleck standing stiffly by his wife’s side as she bopped along to the star-studded performances.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammyspic.twitter.com/NcSYlH5Hf2 — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

us: enjoying some of the best music motown has put out.



ben affleck: pic.twitter.com/qQm274YVye — aaron. (@theaaronwash) February 6, 2023

someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat pic.twitter.com/5Es3pxjBZF — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs#SaveBenpic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qos — jennifer (@themissjenn) February 6, 2023

Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck ten seconds from mouthing the word "help" directly into the camera. — first of all, bitch, ... (@thejournalista) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck during a commercial pic.twitter.com/lzKtdUdfUa — Queen Anne of Hedonia 🦒 (@MissBeteNoire) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is absolutely texting his group chat full of guys named Fitz, Little Fitz, and Barfo stuff like "Can't talk. At a work thing with Jen." from the Grammys. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 6, 2023

ben affleck every time jlo tells him they need to go out #Grammyspic.twitter.com/xi89ucWPw8 — MMBF (@MariaMBrittof) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck giving off big “Only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody other than your wife” vibes. pic.twitter.com/hCQHH3K4X1 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

