Ben Affleck says his apartment with Matt Damon had 'maggots' in it because his longtime friend and costar wouldn't clean up

Ben Affleck recalled what it was like living with Matt Damon when they were younger.

He joked that “The Bourne Identity” star has “never paid a bill in his life.”

But Affleck also noted that their house had maggots in it because Damon didn’t clean up.

Ben Affleck has been in the spotlight a lot over the last few years, thanks to getting back with Jennifer Lopez, his return as Batman in 2023's "The Flash," and his latest movie with Matt Damon, "Air."

Affleck has spoken a lot about his friendship with Damon while promoting the movie, recently explaining that they once shared a bank account when their acting careers were getting off the ground. The pair also lived together in Los Angeles with Ben's brother, Casey Affleck.

Appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Thursday, Affleck recalled that Damon didn't pay bills for their joint apartment — and he didn't clean either.

He said: "We lived in the same house. It was just easier. And, also, Matt's never paid a bill to this day that I know of. Like, 'Why aren't the lights working?' I'm like: 'Yes, because the utility company needs money to fund our electricity.'"

Affleck added: "Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy… I would not suggest living with him. Because he has an ability… You ever know people that block things out? I think that's why he's such a great actor, because he can just focus, you know what I mean?"

The "Argo" and "Gone Girl" star explained that he and his brother actually went on strike and refused to clean to see how long it would take Damon to actually tidy up.

Affleck continued: "One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something it has to be washed or thrown away.

"So, finally me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, we were like, you know what? We're gonna go on a sitdown strike. We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes: 'God, I'm covered in garbage!'"

Unfortunately, their plan backfired because two weeks later, they came back find to garbage everywhere and maggots in the apartment.

Affleck recalled: "We went weeks. Two weeks without touching the apartment. Came home one day, me and him. Matt's there in his shorts, his T-shirt, playing I think it was the '92 Sega hockey game, in the middle of what was the living room — just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage. Pizza boxes. I looked down at this sushi thing that was like a week-and-a-half old. And there's maggots."

He went on to say: "We were like, 'We submit. We submit. You're too good. We cannot beat you.' He was just like 'Hey, what's going on fellas?'"

"God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven," Affleck joked.

