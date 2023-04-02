Ben Affleck says working with Matt Damon, his Boston bestie of 42 years, means 'ya nevah work anothah day in ya life'

Matt Damon (left) and Ben Affleck (right) have been friends for 42 years. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, best friends of 42 years, are teaming up for their new film, "Air."

In a recent interview with The Boston Globe, the duo discussed working with people you care about.

Who you spend your time with makes up "a very big part of the quality of your life," Affleck said.

Twenty-six years after their rise to fame following the release of "Goodwill Hunting," best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for another film, "Air" — and, apparently, are relishing in every second of the partnership.

In separate conversations with The Boston Globe, Affleck and Damon shared what it's like to work with your best friend of 42 years.

"We're old enough now to look back at 25 years and go, well, who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life," Affleck told the outlet.

"If you're really lucky, you love what you do and you love who you work with, and as they say back home" — he said, in a Boston accent, "Ya nevah work anothah day in ya life!"

Affleck and Damon met in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when they were 8 and 10 years old, respectively. Since becoming childhood friends in the 1980s, the two have gone on to make several movies together, and at one point even shared a bank account to support each other's careers.

Their upcoming film, "Air," directed by Affleck, tells the story of Michael Jordan's eponymous shoe deal with Nike. In the movie, Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight, while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike scout who helped sign Jordan to the brand.

According to the Globe, Damon said he learned early in his career to never take for granted working with people who you care about and admire.

(L-R) Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

"I'm very mindful of when I do get to work with people that I love," Damon said. "I appreciate those moments because they are so hard to come by."

Affleck went on to tell the Globe that in addition to having control over who he works with, where he works has become a priority in his life as well. The actor, 50, is married to Jennifer Lopez and shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"It's both creating time for my family and my children. So I don't want to travel," Affleck said. "I can't go to New Orleans for three months or Austin for three months. I don't want to do that anymore, with half-custody … I feel like I'm losing half the time. Breaks my heart. I can't do it anymore."

"It doesn't matter what it comes against," he continued. "Whatever the other thing is, that's gonna lose. You can fucking keep it."

