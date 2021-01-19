Ben Affleck trashes Ana de Armas — like, literally — as their breakup goes public

Christie D'Zurilla
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are seen on July 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, photographed in July, have been pandemic regulars for the paparazzi in the last year. (Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

You know a breakup is a done deal when one of the people involved winds up in the trash.

That was the news out of Ben Affleck's driveway Monday, where a photographer caught two of the actor-director's gardeners teaming up to wrangle a life-size cutout of Ana de Armas, his former flame, into his garbage bins. The doppelganger of the actress was part of a prank Affleck's children played on their dad in June.

Affleck and De Armas' relationship, which began just as the COVID-19 pandemic was sinking its claws into the U.S., couldn't survive the lockdowns, apparently, with word of their split coming via various outlets.

The performers met while playing husband and wife on the movie "Deep Water," which started filming in late 2019 (shortly after Affleck fell off the wagon) and is due to be released this August. They were linked romantically in March 2020, and she made it Instagram official in April.

De Armas, the breakout star of the 2019 murder-mystery "Knives Out," was the one who pulled the ripcord, according to People.

"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated," a source said Monday. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

A second source told People that the split was — wait for it — "something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable." Color us shocked.

But Page Six cited a source who claimed it came down to children. As in, the 48-year-old "Argo" Oscar winner and father of three wasn't down to have more of them with the 32-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress.

“He would not commit to having more kids,” the source told the outlet. “She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker.”

Nevertheless, a Page Six source held out hope for a reconciliation, saying: "They are in love. People who know them believe it’s temporary.”

We'll believe that when we see it. Until then, it's adiós, Ana. Batman bids you adieu.

Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They finally filed for divorce in 2017 and the split became official near the end of 2018. The former spouses share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

After filing for divorce, Affleck was linked to "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus and, briefly, Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

