Ben Carson Compares Donald Trump to King David in Fox News Interview

Neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on Monday compared Donald Trump to the biblical King David of Israel, telling a seemingly flabbergasted Neil Cavuto that the American public “need[s] somebody with a ‘Manhattan, business-type’ of personality to deal with the administrative state.” In an interview aired on Fox News, Cavuto said many Republicans simply “can’t get over [Trump’s] personal behavior, the name-calling, the insults, all of that,” and asked Carson how Trump will “get over that hump.” Carson responded by telling Cavuto to “think about the Bible and King David.” “Most of those people, probably if they were alive back in those days, would say, ‘Oh, what a horrible guy.’ You know, the episode with Bathsheba, and some of the other things that he did,” referring to the adulterous affair the king had with the wife of one of his soldiers, Uriah the Hittite, after which he had Uriah killed. “God uses different people for different times.” Cavuto, apparently not believing his own ears, then asked Carson if he was truly equating Trump with King David, to which he said, “I don’t know about ‘King,’ but certainly he has some policies that are very worthwhile.”

