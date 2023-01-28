Who is Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols?

Ben Crump is the high-profile attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, the man Memphis police fatally injured during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Crump in recent years has earned a national reputation for handling civil litigation cases involving police use of force, earning hundreds of millions for his clients.

Here’s a deeper look at Crump.

How Crump rose to prominence

Crump, a native of Lumberton, NC, studied law at Florida State University. He specializes in civil rights cases, catastrophic injury and wrongful death lawsuits, and has offices in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Sacramento and Tallahassee, Fla.

Some of his most notable clients include the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery. Crump also represented the families of Michael Brown, the man killed by law enforcement in Ferguson, MO, and Stephon Clark, who was killed by police in Sacramento.

Crump won Floyds' family a $27 million settlement.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights and was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges; he was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Other officers charged in the incident include Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, and J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd’s rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to Floyd's death.

Crump is currently representing a Washington D.C. family — Keenan Anderson died after being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun in Los Angeles. The family is seeking $50 million in the case.

Crump's history in Tennessee

Crump is no stranger to Middle Tennessee, having represented Last Bail Bonding in Murfreesboro. During a 2021 press conference, he said the company was wrongfully charged as part of a 2018 operation called "Candy Crush." The business was accused of selling gummy candy with CBD ingredients — a product not proven to be an illegal drug.

Crump called for federal authorities to investigate Rutherford County prosecutor John Zimmerman on charges of racially profiling businesses. The case remains ongoing.

In Knoxville, Crump represented the family of Anthony J. Johnson Jr. who was killed by police during an altercation in a school bathroom in 2021.

Tyre Nichols case in Memphis

Crump said preliminary findings indicate Nichols suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

"You should not be killed because of a simple traffic stop," Crump said during a Monday news conference.

The attorney described the video as appalling as he and the Nichols family reviewed the footage of the traffic stop this week.

"It is deplorable. It is heinous," Crump said. "It is very troublesome on every level."

Nichols was between 80-100 yards from home, calling out three times for his mom, Crump said.

Five officers from the Memphis Police Department were fired following the incident and indicted on second-degree murder charges Thursday in Nichols' death.

