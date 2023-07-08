Ben Crump, family of man shot, killed by police during traffic stop call for answers

The family of the 26-year-old shot and killed by an Orlando police officer will be joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crumb on Saturday, calling for answers in the death of their loved one.

Ben Crump will be in Orlando demanding that the Orlando Police Department release the body-cam video in the shooting death of Derek Diaz.

Diaz was killed during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Diaz was stopped in an area that Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith called a “hot spot” for criminal activity.

During a press conference, Smith said Diaz was not cooperating with officers. He said Diaz made a quick movement as if to grab a gun and he was shot.

Diaz died from his injuries shortly after he was shot.

A gun was never found.

The OPD officer is on administrative leave and an investigation into the shooting is underway by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Smith said.

Attorney Crump released the following statement:

“It is heartbreaking for Derek’s family and his little girl to go through this traumatizing loss without much detail or explanation. The most respectful way for the Orlando Police Department to respond to this tragedy is with proactivity, and ultimately, transparency when communicating with the family and the Orlando community. We have been told that footage of Derek’s deadly encounter with police will be available to the public within 30 days, but his family is owed that closure immediately.”

