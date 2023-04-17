Ben Crump to file lawsuit against City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department Wednesday

Attorney Ben Crump, Tyre Nichols’ parents, Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, along with other members and supporters of the Nichols’ family speak to the media after a hearing where the five former Memphis police officers charged for their involvement in the beating of Tyre Nichols plead not guilty at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsel Antonio Romanucci and retired Memphis Municipal Court Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse said they will file a "landmark lawsuit" this week against the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department relating to the death of Tyre Nichols in early January.

The three attorney will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the Shelby County Circuit Court, with the attorneys citing "intentional infliction of emotional distress for lying to" Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells.

The lawsuit will also name individual officers as defendants.

Nichols was pulled over by police the night of Jan. 7 for what officers initially called a traffic stop, although MPD brass later said there was no evidence to prove that Nichols was actually driving recklessly. He was aggressively pulled from the car, body camera footage released by the City of Memphis showed, and taken to the ground.

Eventually, Nichols got up and ran away from the officers, and towards his mother's home. Another set of officers eventually caught up to Nichols and tackled him to the ground.

Over the next three minutes, officers punched, kicked, pepper sprayed and hit Nichols with a baton. He was eventually handcuffed and leaned against an unmarked squad cruiser until a medical team took him to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

Five officers have been criminally charged in Nichols' death, with all facing second-degree murder charges.

Eight officers from the Memphis Police Department have left the department, seven were fired and one retired before his administrative hearing. He would have been fired, according to the City of Memphis.

This is the second case in Memphis this year that involves Ben Crump. The well-known attorney also filed a lawsuit against Shelby County for the death of Gershun Freeman while he was in custody at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar.

