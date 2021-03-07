  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ben Crump, lawyer for George Floyd's family, pushes Biden on police reform

Kimani Hayes
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who represents the family of George Floyd, urged President Biden to make police reform a priority of his administration, saying the issue could become a defining part of his legacy.

"It is my hope that President Biden, who said that this was going to be a priority for him to get policing reform, that he will not ever forget those conversations with George Floyd's family, those conversations with Breonna Taylor's broken-hearted mother, those conversations with Jacob Blake, who's paralyzed, because their lives matter. Black lives matter," Crump said Sunday on "Face the Nation."

Crump spoke as prosecutors in Minneapolis prepare to move forward with the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of Floyd last summer. Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes, and his death sparked weeks of protests in Minneapolis and across the country. 

Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter and murder at trial, which Crump said is set to begin as scheduled with jury selection on Monday, despite a last-minute court order regarding one of the charges. "George Floyd's family, as the victims who I represent, have been informed that they have every intention of the trial going forward," Crump said.

Crump pointed out that Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the presidential campaign with Floyd's family, as well as the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor, and urged Mr. Biden to remember those conversations now that he's in the White House.

"They were sincere in saying they believe we need to have police reform, we need systematic change and reform in policing," said Crump. "This would be something that he could deliver that will be a permanent brand for his legacy, that he did not forget those Black people who he talked to on the campaign trail once ascended to the leader of the free world."

The prominent civil rights attorney noted that Mr. Biden enjoyed overwhelming support from African Americans who "voted in these cities like Atlanta and Milwaukee and Detroit with George Floyd and Breonna on their mind," helping to deliver Mr. Biden the presidency.

During the presidential campaign, Mr. Biden vowed to create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in office, and said he supported "conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness." He angered many on the left for his opposition to "defunding the police," instead stressing the need for better training and community engagement.

Last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants and reform qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that shields police from civil liability for official conduct. Mr. Biden hailed the bill's passage, but it appears likely to stall in the Senate, where it would need the support of 10 Republicans to advance.

Crump said qualified immunity is one area where advocates for reform must press their case.

"We understand that politics is the art of compromise because we want to make progress. However, [qualified immunity] has to be addressed, because this is the thing that allows bad police officers to engage in reprehensible conduct like we saw with George Floyd and countless, I mean, hundreds of Black people being killed," he said. "And it shields their behavior."

Crump said reforming qualified immunity would preserve due process for police officers while allowing "those who have been harmed to have access to court, and to be able to make sure we change the toxic nature that some of us feel happens in policing."

"We can do better, America," he said. "We must do better."

Face The Nation: Ben Crump, Liz Palmer, Scott Gottlieb

Full Interview: "Face the Nation" Focus group on COVID-19, a year later

1 year in: "Face the Nation" viewers on coronavirus challenges

Recommended Stories

  • New York City's Javits Center offering COVID-19 vaccinations 24/7

    The Javits Center in New York City is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, after the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week ago. The convention center in Manhattan is accepting appointments around the clock in a sweeping effort to inoculate New Yorkers as quickly as possible. The effort began at 9 p.m. Friday, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only being distributed overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • The Meghan Markle Interview With Oprah Reportedly Cost CBS Over $7 Million

    No subject was off-limits.

  • Frank Lupo, Writer-Producer Known for ‘The A-Team,’ ‘Wiseguy,’ Dies at 66

    Frank Lupo, the TV writer-producer who was a frequent collaborator with Stephen J. Cannell in the 1980s on such high-octane dramas as “The A-Team,” “Hunter” and “Wiseguy,” has died. He was 66. Lupo died Feb. 18 at his home in Florida, according to his sister, Linda Joy Sullivan. Lupo’s work in TV took off in […]

  • Mass. teachers push for gov. to back down on back-to-school plan

    Like nearly all other districts, the Acton Boxborough School District will have to start transitioning next month to full-time, in-person teaching.

  • The George Floyd Murder Trial: A Charging Nightmare

    Derek Chauvin’s trial for the alleged murder of George Floyd is about to start . . . maybe. This case is what’s known in the prosecution biz as a charging nightmare. It has gotten more complicated due to the trial judge’s lawless attempt to defy a flawed higher-court ruling that, in effect, forced the reinstatement of a controversial murder count — a charge of “depraved-indifference” homicide, which the trial judge had thrown out in October. At this point, the Minnesota Supreme Court may need to sort it all out, which could delay matters for months. Or perhaps Chauvin’s trial will proceed under a cloud of uncertainty. Let’s back up. Chauvin is the most culpable of the four defendants charged in Floyd’s death, all of whom were police officers at the time but have since been fired. Chauvin is going to be tried separately, and jury selection is supposed to commence this week. The case is a charging nightmare because it is atypical. Murder usually involves an intentional and illegitimate use of force that obviously could cause death. Here, the case centers on police who were permitted to use reasonable force and who did not intend to cause death. Floyd, who was validly suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, resisted a legitimate arrest, at least “passively.” That is, he does not appear to have assaulted or threatened the arresting officers, but he did refuse to comply with their lawful commands to submit to being restrained, including being detained in their squad car. Police are permitted to use reasonable force to place a suspect under arrest, and to subdue a suspect who resists arrest. The circumstances are further complicated by Floyd’s size and condition: He was a big, strong man, for whom none of the officers was a physical match; and he was impaired, having ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine. A Police Encounter Becomes a Lethal Assault The state of Minnesota, led by Attorney General Keith Ellison, has brought three charges against Chauvin. The main one is second-degree unintentional murder. It alleges that, while Chauvin did not intend to cause Floyd’s death, he did cause it in the course of committing another felony offense — criminal assault, which is the intentional, unjustifiable infliction of bodily harm. Now, the encounter did not start out as a criminal assault. To repeat, police are allowed to cause bodily harm to the extent reasonably necessary to subdue a suspect who is resisting a legitimate arrest. So, the complex questions are (1) whether a permissible police use of force evolved into a criminal assault over time, and (2) whether Chauvin intended bodily harm in the criminal sense — i.e., whether his use of force was so excessive under the circumstances that he understood the bodily harm he was intentionally causing was beyond what was reasonably necessary to restrain an uncooperative detainee. There is significant evidence that Chauvin’s use of force was excessive. Chauvin was a 19-year veteran who’d received extensive training. Minneapolis police are instructed not to use neck restraints, which can obviously make breathing difficult, on suspects who are only passively resisting. How passively Floyd was resisting is sure to be a hotly disputed issue at the trial; though he was not physically aggressive toward the police, he ended up lying on the ground because he physically resisted their vigorous efforts to place him in the squad car. That said, Chauvin maintained the neck restraint on Floyd, pressing his face into the hard street, for over nine minutes, despite Floyd’s pleas that he was having trouble breathing. Through more than the last four of those minutes, while Chauvin continued to apply this pressure, Floyd clearly was offering no resistance; Chauvin rebuffed a fellow officer’s suggestion that they roll Floyd onto his side (which, police are trained, facilitates breathing); concerned civilians beseeched Chauvin to relent; Floyd stopped speaking and appeared to stop breathing; the detaining officers could not detect a pulse; and an off-duty fire-department medic was denied the opportunity to provide CPR or other emergency assistance. Such was Chauvin’s persistence that he even maintained the pressure on Floyd’s neck for a full minute after the ambulance arrived on the scene. Less than an hour later, Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital. The evidence is sufficiently horrifying and out of the mainstream to outweigh legitimate concerns that police will shy away from making arrests for fear of being charged with criminal assault. This is why the trial judge, Peter Cahill of the Fourth District Court in Minneapolis’s Hennepin County, denied a motion to dismiss this second-degree murder count. It is never certain before trial that the state’s evidence will unfold as the prosecutor predicts, and the defense could present proof that puts matters in a more exculpatory light. But on a pretrial dismissal motion, the court must assume the facts, and the rational inferences that flow from them, in the light most favorable to the prosecution. On that standard, a rational jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin’s neck restraint did become an assault in which the former officer intended to cause Floyd bodily harm. But it’s no slam dunk. Police use of force is complex, intent is complex, the burden of proof is high, and the jury would have to be unanimous to convict. Hence, the two other charges. The Law and the Political Narrative If there is a count on which the evidence seems overwhelming, it is the second-degree manslaughter charge. For that, the prosecutor must establish that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death under circumstances where Chauvin was (1) culpably negligent in a way that created an unreasonable risk, and (2) conscious that this risk carried the potential of death or serious bodily harm. If the prosecutor’s proffer of the evidence is accurate and the jury is rational, Chauvin is certain to be convicted of this charge. Alas, here is where the politics weighs on the law. In the Left’s racialized narrative of Floyd’s tragic death, a white cop brutally killed a helpless black man who is to be seen as not just innocent but sacralized. Ergo, nothing less than a murder conviction will do. If we could tune out the political overtones and just focus on intent, it is easier to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin acted recklessly than that he intentionally sought to physically harm Floyd in a manner that went beyond what a cop can permissibly do to an uncooperative suspect. Both conclusions are supportable, but logically it is always easier to draw a conclusion that does not require a finding that someone had bad intent — which is why murder is a more serious offense than manslaughter. Moreover, this is not an either/or situation. The jury could convict Chauvin of both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. (Whether a judgment of conviction could be entered on both — i.e., whether the manslaughter count would be subsumed into the murder count for conviction and sentencing purposes — is a separate question.) Still, if the prosecution’s case does not play out in the courtroom as convincingly as it appears on paper, it is clearly foreseeable that the jury could convict on the manslaughter but acquit on the murder. Third-Degree Murder: Depraved Indifference Because of the political and cultural significance of Floyd’s killing, Ellison is keen to convict him of murder, not manslaughter. That brings us to the third charge, which is third-degree unintentional murder, and the judicial infighting that has made matters even more fraught. To understand the controversy, we need to quote the language of the relevant statute, and note my italics. Under Section 609.195(a) of the state penal code, a defendant is guilty of third-degree murder if: without intent to effect the death of any person, [the defendant] causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life. Back in October, Judge Cahill granted the motion to dismiss this charge. Under the plain language of the statute, and the well-settled concept of “depraved-indifference” homicide, the accused must commit an act that is depraved because it is indifferent to human life, and thus imperils everyone in the vicinity. That is not what Chauvin did. His conduct was specifically targeted at Floyd. He was not indifferent to human life in general. If you believe, as I do, that he acted in a reckless manner that was heedless of Floyd’s well-being and created an unreasonable risk of death or serious injury, that is precisely what the above-described manslaughter charge alleges. Depraved-indifference murder is not supposed to be a sleight-of-hand that elevates manslaughter to murder, or that effectively turns an unintentional killing into an intentional murder by substituting depraved indifference for malice aforethought. It is meant to address the sociopath who, say, fires a gun into a crowd, not seeking to kill or wound anyone in particular, but who poses a lethal risk to everyone. That is why I believe Judge Cahill was right to grant Chauvin’s motion to dismiss the third-degree-murder charge, while rejecting his motion to dismiss the second-degree murder charge. This departs from my assessment when Chauvin was first charged; in hazarding an early view that depraved-indifference murder could be a fitting charge, I did not adequately account for the text of the statute and Minnesota’s law on the subject. If the state is going to convict Chauvin of murder, it needs to prove that he intended to cause bodily injury to Floyd specifically. If he killed Floyd in the course of criminally intending to assault Floyd specifically, not to create a general lethal risk without caring who might get hurt, the appropriate charge is murder in the second degree, not the third. Furthermore, if he did not exhibit depraved indifference to human life in general, but rather was recklessly irresponsible in connection with Floyd specifically, the appropriate charge is manslaughter, not depraved-indifference murder. The Noor Case and Reinstatement of the Third-Degree Murder Charge That is where matters stood until a Minnesota appellate-court panel, in a divided ruling, distorted homicide law in another excruciating case, in order to make it easier to convict a criminally negligent police officer of murder. In salient ways, the case of Officer Mohamed Noor is similar to Chauvin’s. Noor and his partner were responding to a distress call — that of a woman named Justine Damond, who had reported a possible sexual assault against a different woman. Upon driving up to the scene at night, Noor heard what he thought was a threatening bang on the door of his squad car. Tragically, the person outside the door was Damond, who’d been waiting for the police to arrive. But a Noor saw only a silhouette and, in his panic, fired from inside the car, killing her. Like Chauvin, Noor was charged with second- and third-degree murder, in addition to a second-degree manslaughter count of which he was patently guilty. The jury did exactly what Ellison fears a jury could do in Chauvin’s case: It acquitted Noor of second-degree murder because the evidence of the officer’s intent to criminally assault the victim was weak. It was in anticipation of that contingency that the prosecutor had added the third-degree depraved indifference murder charge against Noor, just as Ellison sought to do against Chauvin. The trial judge in Noor’s case permitted that charge. The jury found him guilty on the third-degree murder and manslaughter counts, and Noor was sentenced to twelve-and-a-half years’ imprisonment. In early February, the appellate panel upheld Noor’s third-degree murder conviction in a 2-1 decision. The majority reasoned that, for purposes of depraved-indifference murder, the statute’s requirement of an act “eminently dangerous to others” could include an act that endangered only a single person. Dissenting, Judge Matthew Johnson reasoned that this conclusion flouted the language of the statute and the concept of depraved indifference. Noor has now appealed this ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court. It will hear arguments in the case, but not until June. Regardless of what one thinks of the appellate court’s Noor decision, it is binding on Judge Cahill in Chauvin’s case. That, however, is not how Cahill chose to see it. When Ellison justifiably moved, based on Noor, to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, Cahill denied the motion — nattering nonsense about how the ruling might not be procedurally final, and could be appealed. Of course, in the judicial system, as in the military, the inferior does not get to ignore the superior. The fact that Cahill thinks the dissent had the better of the argument in Noor is about as relevant as my thinking on the matter — which is to say it makes no difference. The lower court must follow the higher court’s precedent unless and until it is overruled by the highest court. That’s the way it works, as the appellate court patiently reminded Judge Cahill last week. The court unanimously reversed his denial of the state’s motion and reinstated the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. So . . . What Now? This is where matters stand as jury selection is supposed to begin on Monday. Obviously, Chauvin’s counsel may seek a delay, either to directly appeal the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charge to the state supreme court, or to hold Chauvin’s trial in abeyance until that tribunal rules on the Noor case. Either course would entail a delay of several months, unless the Supreme Court expedites matters. To be clear, Chauvin may seek an adjournment but he is not entitled to one, even if it would be preferable to have a determination from the state’s highest court on the validity of the depraved-indifference homicide count. The courts could decide to let Chauvin’s trial go forward, with everyone on notice that the charge is uncertain. In the interim, the increased likelihood that he could face conviction for depraved indifference to human life – as, of course, could the other three former officers who are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin – will weigh on whatever plea negotiations are ongoing. Maybe Derek Chauvin’s trial is about to start. Maybe it is not. But there is no end in sight to the strife in Minnesota, and across the nation, over George Floyd’s death in police custody.

  • Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

    Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations. The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations..

  • The mask mandate culture wars are not going away

    As some states, most notably Texas, begin to lift mask mandates, the Biden administration is launching an informal but energetic campaign to prevent others from following suit.

  • Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death

    Jury selection begins Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Derek Chauvin's trial, which is expected to last weeks, will be overseen by an experienced judge and argued by skilled attorneys on both sides. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

  • A police officer in Dallas has been accused of hiring hitmen to kidnap and kill 2 people

    Dallas police officer Bryan Riser has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in the case.

  • 'I woke up with no pain': Amazon's super-comfortable queen-size mattress is on sale for just $292

    Save over $70 on the mattress that's earned more than 2,200 perfect 5-star ratings.

  • One Governor Is Standing in the Way of Opening Schools

    ‘I am a Democrat. He’s the governor, and a Democratic governor.” And with that explanation, North Carolina state senator Paul Lowe cast the deciding vote to sustain Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bipartisan bill offering in-person learning for kids. Seldom does a politician so openly declare a preference for party over parents, but honesty is a nice change of pace for elected Democrats in the Tar Heel State. Bless their hearts. On February 1, Republican state senators Deanna Ballard, Michael Lee, and Ralph Hise filed Senate Bill 37: In-Person Learning Choice for Families. The bill sponsors recognized that a scientific consensus had emerged on reopening schools, one that supported “decisive action” through a bill that expedited students’ return to the classroom. “For months, we’ve heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning,” Ballard and Lee said. “The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely.” The legislation presented to the General Assembly was even-handed, balancing school districts’ needs with demand for in-person instruction among students and parents. It mandated that special-needs students have access to full-time, in-person instruction. It gave school boards the ability to offer a range of in-person options to all other students. It expected that schools would enforce measures to mitigate COVID transmission, and empowered school boards to suspend in-person learning if infections caused staffing levels to plummet or infection rates to surge. This measured approach led to quick passage in the state senate and house with bipartisan supermajorities. Republican support was unanimous in both chambers. The bill picked up three Democratic votes in the Senate (including eventual veto-override turncoat Senator Paul Lowe) and eight Democratic votes in the House. It quickly landed on the governor’s desk. In a statement released the day of the final conference committee vote, Governor Cooper suggested he was unwilling to sign it. “Children should be back in the classroom safely, and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies,” Cooper complained. “This bill currently falls short on both of these fronts.” While kids and parents suffered, the governor stalled. Nine days later, in a textbook Friday afternoon news dump last week, he vetoed the legislation at 4:54 p.m. Why did Cooper veto a bill supported by fellow Democrats? Many suspect he was placating the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), a teachers’-union affiliate and longtime ally of Cooper and the North Carolina Democratic Party. The Cooper administration and the NCAE were at odds over the state’s pandemic response leading up to the 2020 election. Outspoken NCAE members demanded Cooper use his executive powers to close all public schools indefinitely. But Cooper understood that such a dictatorial declaration would not sit well with an electorate struggling to balance the demands of work with mandated remote learning. His election opponent, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, had promised voters to open schools immediately. Cooper struck a middle ground, acknowledging public school teachers’ concerns while carving out additional opportunities for districts to expand in-person instruction. Caution and optimism became a recurring theme of his televised briefings, and it appealed to a weary electorate. Cooper’s balancing act won him a narrow reelection, with just over 51.5 percent of the vote. But after the election, we learned that it was just that: an act. Cooper acquiesced to NCAE demands on issues such as prioritizing teacher vaccinations, placing them above cancer patients in the priority list. And in February, Cooper proposed using state dollars to award $2,500 bonuses for teachers and principals and $1,500 bonuses for school staff for their “courage and commitment to educating our children.” All of this, inexplicably, for a self-described union in decline: According to the latest membership data available, the group lost a third of its active membership over the last five years. Today, it represents only around one in five North Carolina public-school teachers. Yet its leaders are unfazed. They admire the Chicago Teachers Union model of rambunctious unionism and wish only to grow their political influence in North Carolina, viewing COVID-19 as a means to that end. In a widely shared campaign document, NCAE leaders wrote that “tapping into re-entry anxiety” would help the group elect endorsed candidates (mostly Democrats) in the 2020 election and strengthen themselves for future political contests. While Cooper and the NCAE have worked hard to stall Republican efforts to put kids first, it came at a price. Shortly after Cooper’s veto, a flash poll by the John Locke Foundation (where I work) of 600 likely North Carolina voters revealed Cooper at odds with the public: 59 percent supported the reopening bill; 28 percent opposed. Moreover, pluralities opposed Cooper’s veto and would support overriding it. 80 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Unaffiliateds, and 43 percent of Democrats supported S.B. 37. Nearly three out of four respondents believe the child’s parents or guardians are best suited to decide whether a child should attend in-person or virtual school. It’s not hard to see why. The results of extended remote learning are beginning to come in from state education officials to the state board of education, and they’re not pretty. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, a recently elected Republican who has worked across the aisle to reopen schools, reported­ that 23 percent of North Carolina district school students are at risk for academic failure and haven’t made sufficient progress to be promoted to the next grade. In public charter schools, only 9 percent are at risk. Truitt’s staff also presented data on the fall administration of NC Math 1, NC Math 3, English II, and biology end-of-course tests taken mostly by high school students, and the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test that establishes a baseline for subsequent reading assessments. State officials rightly warned that these test scores will not show the complete picture, which will be provided later this year. Yet they remain a likely hint of coming disappointments. Compared with test scores from the fall semester of 2019–20, students performed significantly worse on most end-of-course tests administered this school year. The percentage of high school students who failed to reach proficiency in NC Math 1 increased from 48.2 percent last year to 66.4 percent this year. Additionally, a significantly higher percentage of students were not proficient in Biology and NC Math 3 this year. English II proficiency remained similar from last school year to the current one. The Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test offered equally worrisome results. For example, the percentage of students scoring at the lowest of five achievement levels increased from 49.8 percent to 58.2 percent. This year, only around one in four students earned a score that placed them at grade level. As with the English II results, students’ overall performance on the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test was similar to the previous year’s. At a minimum, these results suggest that students will need extensive remediation in math and science. Shortly after media began previewing the test-score reports, public-school advocates insisted that sizable declines in student proficiency are no big deal because standardized tests are inherently flawed. In the capital city of Raleigh, for example, Wake County Board of Education member Jim Martin, a chemistry professor at N.C. State University, proclaimed that “the end-of-course exams are rarely a good measure, or even a valid measure, of learning.” Martin blamed the low scores on teachers’ decision to relax test preparation. Martin offered no evidence to support his hypotheses. Politics and science do not share the same evidentiary standard. But politics and science are often full of surprises. Less than 48 hours after state senate Democrats thwarted an attempt to override Cooper’s veto of S.B. 37, they sent a letter to the N.C. State Board of Education asking members to approve a plan to “offer all our children, including exceptional children, in-person instruction.” “We recognize that almost 90 percent of school districts offer or plan to offer in-person learning in the next few weeks,” they wrote. “However, we urge the Board of Education to ensure an option is available in all school districts.” It was a telling concession to the public’s will. Both parties recognize North Carolinians no longer support keeping children out of the classroom. Now Democrats want to save face. Their problem with S.B. 37 is that its primary sponsors were Republicans. So now they’re trying to work through the State Board of Education to achieve the same things the bill does. Some may call it smart strategy and a ‘win’ for Cooper, the NCAE, and North Carolina Democrats. But while they’ve played politics, the children have suffered in ways we don’t yet fully understand. I call that a loss for us all.

  • Opinion: Dr. Seuss isn't going anywhere, and neither is panic over 'cancel culture'

    Some readers are decrying the supposed marginalization of Dr. Seuss , showing the power of the right's messaging on "cancel culture."

  • Nichushkin scores twice, Avs beat Ducks 3-2 in overtime

    Valeri Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the struggling Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Nichushkin circled around a defender and then slid a shot past John Gibson for the winner. “That was a beautiful goal,” said teammate Brandon Saad, who had a goal and two assists.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Brexiteer Nigel Farage steps down as leader of Reform UK

    Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Saturday he would step down as the leader of Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party he launched two years ago to campaign for what was commonly known as "no deal Brexit". Farage, who as leader of the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) applied pressure on the government to hold the 2016 EU referendum, said the Brexit Party had helped the Conservatives "come to their senses" and chose Boris Johnson as their leader with a pro-Brexit agenda.

  • Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

    Indian farmers began gathering on Saturday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against deregulation of agriculture markets, to add pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Farmers young and old headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws enacted in September 2020 they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players. Modi has called the laws much-needed reforms for the country's vast and antiquated agriculture sector, and painted the protests as politically motivated.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • An Iowa man was charged for breaking into college women's apartments and recording them while they were sleeping

    The 29-year-old accused intruder was identified as Trenton Williams. He is facing multiple charges including burglary, theft, and stalking.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married to Riko Shibata after spending most of the pandemic apart. Here's a timeline of the relationship.

    They wed at the Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, a date chosen to honor Cage's late father, August Coppola's birthday.

  • Prominent Georgia family sued their local grocery clerk after she made claims on Facebook about their role in the Capitol riots, report says

    Katheryn and Thelma Cagle have been credited with organizing busloads of Georgians that headed to the US Capitol on January 6, reported the Washington Post.