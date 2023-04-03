Ben Frazier to pay $50 fine after police arrested him at Jacksonville City Council meeting

Police arrested civil rights activist Ben Frazier, the president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, during a Dec. 13 meeting of Jacksonville City Council. The case ended Monday with the dismissal of two charges while Frazier pleaded no contest to a third charge and will pay a $50 fine.

Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier will pay a $50 fine after his attorney won dismissal Monday of two charges and Frazier pleaded no contest to a third charge filed against him after he refused to stop demanding the removal of Confederate monuments during the public comment portion of a City Council meeting.

Frazier, 72, of Jacksonville had faced misdemeanor charges of trespassing, resisting a police officer and obstruction of proceedings before city agencies.

"Another victory for the voice of the people," Frazier tweeted with a hashtag after the disposition of the case against him.

Police arrested Frazier during a Dec. 13 City Council meeting when the large number of supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments on city-owned land resulted in City Council shrinking the usual allotment of 3 minutes per speaker to 65 seconds per speaker during public comments.

After Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, demanded City Council "stop kicking the can down the road" and take the monuments down, the timer beeped indicated his time had expired, but Frazier kept talking.

City Council President Terrance Freeman told Frazier his time had ended. Frazier turned to the crowd in council chambers and led a chant of "Remove Confederate monuments, take them down."

All of the City Council members except Freeman exited the chamber. Freeman told the sergeant at arms to escort "the disruptors" out of the room.

Frazier, who is battling cancer and uses a motorized scooter for mobility, repeatedly asked if he was being arrested as an officer held each of his arms as he partially walked, partially was pulled, out of the chambers.

Police also arrested Robert Rutter, 67, of Neptune Beach. Rutter faced the same charges of trespassing, resisting a police officer and obstruction of proceedings. The disposition of his case ended with prosecutors dropping the trespassing and resisting a police officer charges while Rutter pleaded no contest to the obstruction of proceedings charge.

For both Frazier and Rutter, the judge withheld adjudication in the obstruction of proceedings charge.

John Phillips, whose law firm represented both Frazier and Rutter, said police and prosecutors overcharged both men. Phillips said four judges recused themselves from the case before it ended up before Duval County Court Judge James Ruth.

The Northside Coalition will accept donations to cover the cost of the fines in the case. The coalition plans to create a legal fund for "anyone similarly unfairly prosecuted," Phillips said.

