Ben & Jerry's will stop using single-use plastic straws and spoons in shops by mid-2019

Ben & Jerry's is continuing a popular environmentally-friendly trend that gained momentum in 2018.

The popular ice cream manufacturer announced that it will soon no longer offer plastic straws and spoons in its more than 600 stores worldwide. The company said it currently uses 30 million plastic spoons and 2.5 million plastic straws per year.

"In the short term, eliminating plastic straws and spoons is not going to save the world," Jenna Evans, Ben & Jerry's global sustainability manager, said in a statement. "But it's a good start toward changing expectations. We're committed to exploring additional options to further reduce the use of disposable items.

By April 9 of this year — Free Cone Day — Ben and Jerry's expects to fully transition to wooden spoons and paper straws. The straws will be available only by request. And by the end of 2020, the company plans to phase out clear plastic cups, plastic-lined cups and plastic lids.

Ben & Jerry's joins a growing list of companies that are getting rid of plastic straws amid pressure from groups who say they clog waterways:

Starbucks: In July 2018, the coffee chain said it plans to eschew plastic straws in its more than 28,000 stores around the world by 2020.

In July 2018, the coffee chain said it plans to eschew plastic straws in its more than 28,000 stores around the world by 2020. Disney: The entertainment and theme park giant announced in July 2018 that it will eliminate single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all of its theme parks, resorts and properties around the world by mid-2019.

The entertainment and theme park giant announced in July 2018 that it will eliminate single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all of its theme parks, resorts and properties around the world by mid-2019. McDonald's: The nation's largest fast-food provider said in June 2018 that it would test plastic straw alternatives in the U.S. later that year.

The nation's largest fast-food provider said in June 2018 that it would test plastic straw alternatives in the U.S. later that year. Royal Caribbean: The cruise ship giant pledged in June to do away with plastic straws by the end of 2018.

The cruise ship giant pledged in June to do away with plastic straws by the end of 2018. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment: The operator of 12 theme parks, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, said in June that it removed all plastic straws from its parks.

Additionally, at the start of this year, California became the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws with drinks. Customers who want a plastic straw still can request them, under the new law.

Related stories:

KFC's Cheetos Sandwich sounds fun, but it's available in only parts of three states

Fruit juices, for kids and adults, may include lead and other metals, study finds

What should you eat the day after the Super Bowl? An omelet and soup, nutrition experts say

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ben & Jerry's will stop using single-use plastic straws and spoons in shops by mid-2019