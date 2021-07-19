Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in West Bank, East Jerusalem

Ben & Jerry’s said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.”

    The South Burlington, Vermont-based company, which is owned by Britain's Unilever Plc, has come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which is handled through a licensee partner since 1987. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, whose party favors Jewish settlements in the West Bank, said Ben & Jerry's was making a "morally wrong" decision.

    The decision by ice-cream company Ben & Jerry's to terminate sales of its product in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has left a sour taste in the mouths of several high-ranking Israeli officials, including the nation's prime minister.

